New Delhi [India], October 24: Hip problems caused by arthritis, injury, or aging can make everyday life painful and difficult. Dr. Dibya Singha Das at OrthoOne explains that modern medical technology has brought remarkable improvements in Total Hip Replacement (THR) -- one of the most successful surgeries in restoring mobility and relieving pain.

According to Dr. Dibya Singha Das, the latest advancement is the use of Dual Mobility implants combined with ceramic heads from Meril. This combination gives the hip joint extra stability and smoother movement. Dual Mobility implants have two points of motion, which help prevent the hip from dislocating -- a common concern after traditional hip replacement.

Ceramic heads, on the other hand, make the joint surface smoother and reduce wear over time. This means the implant lasts longer and patients enjoy more natural movement with less risk of complications.

"Many patients can now return to walking, climbing stairs, and even light sports much sooner," says Dr. Dibya Singha Das. "At OrthoOne, our focus is on using proven, advanced technologies to ensure long-lasting results and pain-free mobility."

Dr. Dibya Singha Das believes that innovations like Dual Mobility and ceramic technology mark a new era in joint replacement. They offer better safety, improved comfort, and renewed confidence for patients looking to get back to an active and independent life.

