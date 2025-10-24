La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Sociedad have found life difficult in the 2025/26 season of the Spanish La Liga with the team struggling at 18th in the points table. Next up for them is a home tie against Sevilla, a game they will feel they need to win to mount a revival of sorts considering they are in the relegation zone. With just 6 points managed from 9 games played, they have been far from convincing both in terms of results and style of play. Sevilla with three wins and two defeats in their last five matches have lacked consistency but can jump into the top six with a win here. La Liga 2025–26: Four Things We Learned From Matchday Nine As Barcelona Set To Face Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Takefusa Kubo and Orri Oskarsson will be the players missing out for Real Sociedad due to injuries. Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal will be the two forwards in a 4-4-2 formation with Yangel Herrera and Jon Gorrotxategi as the two box-to-box midfielders. Duje Ćaleta-Car and Igor Zubeldia will form the central defensive partnership.

Sevilla are missing out on the services of some key players in the form of Cesar Azpilicueta, Batista Mendy and Alfon Gonzalez due to injuries. Juanlu Sánchez and Rubén Vargas will look to use their pace to create chances for central striker Ivan Romero. Batista Mendy will be part of a midfield three alongside Djibril Sow and Lucien Agoumé.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Date Saturday, October 25 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Reale Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Sociedad vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Sociedad will play host to Sevilla in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25. The Real Sociedad vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, and will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26: Ronald Araujo's Injury Time Winner Helps Defending Champions Claim No 1 Spot.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Sociedad vs Sevilla La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Sociedad vs Sevilla live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. It will a game of chances far and few created between the two teams and we could well see a goalless draw as an outcome.

