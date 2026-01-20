New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has officially unveiled a comprehensive strategic roadmap to transform India into a global powerhouse of processed foods during a high-level event, "Chintan Shivir."

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the event served as a collaborative platform to address the evolving challenges and opportunities within the sector. By fostering a dialogue between the government, academia, and the private sector, the Ministry aims to create an ecosystem that is not only economically robust but also socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

The primary objective of the session was to identify actionable steps that would enhance the competitiveness of Indian products on the world stage. Throughout the deliberations, there was a strong emphasis on the need for integrated value chains and the adoption of cutting-edge technology to reduce wastage and improve quality standards.

Inaugurating the Chintan Shivir, the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, emphasised the Government's commitment to building a modern, competitive and inclusive food processing sector that enhances farmer incomes, reduces post-harvest losses, promotes value addition, strengthens food safety and nutrition, and generates large-scale employment -- particularly for youth and women.

The Minister also highlighted food processing as a critical pillar for strengthening agri-value chains, expanding India's export footprint, and positioning the country as a trusted global supplier of high-quality, value-added and sustainable food products, in alignment with national development priorities.

Innovation and policy reform emerged as the twin pillars of the Ministry's new strategy. Officials highlighted the importance of streamlining regulations to make it easier for small and medium enterprises to scale their operations and access international markets.

By aligning state and central policies, the Ministry hopes to create a seamless environment for investment and growth.

During the concluding remarks of the session, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries emphasised the necessity of these reforms, noting that the roadmap is designed to "strengthen the food processing ecosystem through innovative policy interventions and collaborative action among all stakeholders." (ANI)

