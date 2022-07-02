Mohit Jajoo, India's first developer to provide 100 per cent Electric car charging, honoured with the Times 40 under 40 awards

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): Jaipur-based realtor Mohit Jajoo, who is the first in India to provide electric car charging stations for over 400 cars at his luxurious residential project, was honoured with the Times 40 under 40 awards by the Times Group at an event in Westin, Gurgaon on June 30.

Mohit Jajoo, executive director and CEO of the leading real estate company in Rajasthan, Subhashish Homes, was felicitated along with other prominent personalities, including Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant, at the Times 40 under 40 awards night in Gurgaon.

"We are the first real estate company in India to have 100 per cent electric car charging provision for over 400 cars, pre-paid smart water meters, and highest per-acre water harvesting points," said Mohit. "Our vision and mission are to make Shubhashish homes a digital-first company and enhance customer services and experience".

Mohit, who is a serial entrepreneur, joined Shubhashish Group, which is his family business. Established in 1983 in Rajasthan, Shubhashish Group has expanded into various verticals such as wealth management, logistics, packaging and warehousing, and real estate. Mohit established Shubhashish Homes in 2020 under the guidance of his father, JK Jajoo.

A graduate in architecture from Malaviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur, Mohit went to study abroad at the University of Oxford to excel in business and economics.

Shubhashish Homes has become a brand name in Jaipur with the launch of the Subhashish Geeta residential project under the leadership of Mohit Jajoo. The realty company has targeted sales of 2.25 lakh square feet in the current fiscal of 2022-23.

According to Mohit, the company plans to launch phase 4 of Shubhashish Geeta and looking to enter into a joint venture agreement for a land parcel in Jaipur for another residential project in the current fiscal.

A member of the executive committee of young Indians at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Rajasthan chapter and chairperson of CREDAI Rajasthan and TIE, Mohit has been awarded the Young Achievers' Award 2021, Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Real Estate sector in 2022. His project Shubhashish Geeta has been recognized as the Smart Project of the Year at the 13th annual Estate Awards.

Shubhashish Homes registered 115 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of square feet booked in 2021-22. Shubhashish Geeta project is spread on nine acres of land at Medical Hub at Mansarovar Extension in Jaipur. About 150 residents have already moved into phase 1 of the project.

"Our mission is to deliver the customers before the promised deadline, provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities, a smart residential complex with quality construction," said Mohit.

