New Delhi [India], April 8: In an illustrious event hosted by the Times Group, Moksha Media Group has been awarded as India's Leading Media Tech Company at the prestigious Times Power Icons 2024. This recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to pioneering innovation, creativity, and excellence in reshaping the media industry.

Asher T. Gianchandani, Co-Founder & CEO of Moksha Media Group, reflected on the award, stating, "This accolade mirrors our collective journey towards innovation and excellence. It is not only a moment of pride for our team but also a significant milestone in our continuous quest to redefine the media landscape. As we revel in this achievement, we are also gearing up to embark on new ventures, aiming to expand our story of growth and success both domestically and internationally."

The Times Power Icons 2024, known for its acknowledgment of transformative companies and visionary leaders, celebrates Moksha Media Group's broad portfolio that spans advanced digital marketing strategies, cutting-edge Web 3.0 technologies, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of media technology.

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the media industry through cutting-edge technology and creative solutions, Moksha Media Group has consistently led the way in digital transformation, content innovation, and audience engagement strategies. The company's remarkable success is built on its relentless pursuit of innovation, dedication to quality, and a deep understanding of the digital ecosystem.

With an eye on the future, Moksha Media Group is poised to explore new opportunities and overcome challenges, continuously driving the media tech landscape forward. The company is enthusiastic about maintaining its legacy of innovation and shaping the future of the industry with groundbreaking solutions.

For further information on Moksha Media Group and potential collaboration opportunities, please visit www.moksha.in.

Established in 2012, Moksha Media Group has emerged as a beacon of innovative creativity and technological prowess. Recognized as a leading media-tech company, Moksha offers a wide array of services, including creative, strategy, production, PR, digital marketing, SaaS solutions, and pioneering Web 3.0 technologies and AI.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Shuja Khan

Email: shujauddin.khan@moksha.in

Phone: +91-800-282-5692

