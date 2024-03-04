New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In a development signaling confidence in India's economic trajectory, Moody's, the global credit rating agency, has revised its GDP forecast for the country upwards to 6.8 per cent for the year 2024.

The optimistic outlook comes as India is poised to maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among G20 nations, fueled by robust growth prospects and policy continuity.

Also Read | Google Yet to Relist Majority of Delisted Apps on Play Store, Says IAMAI.

The revised GDP estimate reflects an upward revision from Moody's earlier projection of 6.1 per cent, indicating a more favorable outlook for India's economic performance in the coming years.

Moody's anticipates that India's GDP growth momentum will continue into 2025, with a forecasted growth rate of 6.4 per cent.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England: Jasprit Bumrah In for Akash Deep? Devdutt Padikkal to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ranchi.

According to the brokerage radar issued by Moody's, several factors contribute to India's favorable economic prospects.

The country's strong growth trajectory, coupled with firm inflation, has positioned it as a key driver of growth within the G20 group of nations.

Moody's expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain its policy rate on hold in the coming months, further supporting economic stability and growth momentum.

With India's economy gaining momentum, policymakers are expected to prioritize policy continuity and infrastructure development initiatives, particularly in the aftermath of the general elections.

The anticipated infrastructural push aligns with the government's vision of fostering sustainable economic growth and addressing critical infrastructure gaps across various sectors.

The upward revision of India's GDP forecast by Moody's underscores growing investor confidence and optimism surrounding the country's economic prospects.

It reflects a positive sentiment among international stakeholders regarding India's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities for sustained growth and development.

Moody's outlook reaffirms India's status as a promising investment destination and underscores the country's resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.

As India continues its journey towards economic recovery and transformation, stakeholders remain optimistic about the nation's potential to emerge as a global economic powerhouse in the years ahead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)