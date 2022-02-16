New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): More than 29.8 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) were filed on the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of 15th February 2022, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"On the last day, over 4.14 lakh major Tax Audit Reports/forms have been filed," the Finance Ministry said.

Out of 29.8 lakh of the major statutory forms, over 2.65 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and around 24.5 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in FY 2021-22. More than 2.71 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been filed till February 15.

More than 5.41 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed have been verified out of 6.26 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22. Of the verified ITRs, more than 4.50 crore ITRs have been processed and 1.58 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued, the ministry said.

"The Department expresses gratitude to all tax professionals and taxpayers for the support in compliances and requests the attention of taxpayers who are yet to accept the Tax Audit Report submitted by their CA to complete the process of submission," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. (ANI)

