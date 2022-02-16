India and West Indies face off against each other in a three-game T20I series. The IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). Both teams are fresh from an ODI series that India won 3-0 but the shorter format will provide different challenges for the outfits. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the series but is the IND vs WI 1st T20I match available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Kolkata.

India were sensational in the One-Day Internationals as they dominated and whitewashed West Indies over three games. Rohit Sharma will be hoping for similar performances from his team. However, West Indies are a different prospect in the T20Is and are heading into the series with a 3-2 win over the number one ranked t20i team England.

Is IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs WI 1st T20I live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI T20I series as well.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

