Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: As the official Destination Partner for FICCI FRAMES 2025, Moskino which is Mayor's strategic initiative transforming the city into a streamlined production hub, held over 100 meetings with more than 70 Indian film production companies. Additionally, Moskino hosted a dedicated presentation on the Moscow Film Cluster facilities, which was attended by over 40 leading Indian production companies and industry professionals.

Throughout the forum, the Moscow delegation held productive meetings with major Indian studios including John Abraham Entertainment, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP, Jio Creative Labs, Excel Entertainment, and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd., all expressing strong interest in potential production projects in Moscow in late 2025 and early 2026.

As a speaker at the panel discussion "Beyond Imagination: The Future of Filmmaking", Georgy Prokopov highlighted Moscow's integrated film ecosystem and rebate program, emphasizing how the Moscow Film Cluster offers international studios a full range of production services - from location coordination and backlot facilities to post-production and distribution. The discussion was moderated by Ms. Delshad Irani, Editor of Storyboard18, and included insights from a panel of industry leaders:

* Mr. Ashish Kulkarni, Chief Mentor, FICCI FRAMES & Frame Your Idea; Founder, Punnaryug Artvision

* Mr. Munjal Shroff, Chair FICCI AVGC-XR Forum; Co-founder, Graphiti Studios

* Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj, Founder, CEO & VFX Supervisor, PhantomFX

* Mr. Shuhei Harada, Animator / Artist / Brand Director (Creative Supervisor), dwarf studios, Japan

* Mr. Prashant Paulose, India Apps Play Partnerships & Google TV Lead, Google

* Mr. Merzin Tavaria, Co-Founder & President, Global Production and Operations, DNEG

"We are confident that this visit will open a new chapter in the partnership between Moscow and India in the field of cinematography," said Georgy Prokopov, General Director of Moskino. "The interest shown by Indian production houses demonstrates a shared vision for collaboration and creative exchange."

Through its participation in FICCI FRAMES 2025, Moskino once again showcased Moscow as a vibrant, accessible, and world-class destination for international filmmaking.

ABOUT Moscow Film Cluster opportunities: https://filminmoscow.com

ABOUT FICCI FRAMES web, instagram, facebook

