Mumbai, October 13: Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and several other states across the country will remain closed for a extended period in the coming week for Diwali holidays. The extended leave due to the festive season will not only allow students and teachers to enjoy festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja among others, but will also provide them with a much needed break from the busy academic and work schedules. It must be noted that each state will have a different holiday schedule, which will reflect its local traditions and regional festivals. Read below to know more about school holidays for Diwali 2025.

The festival of lights will be celebrated nationwide with a five-day extended holidays in schools across the country, beginning with Dhanteras on October 18 and ending with Bhai Dooj on October 23. Schools are also expected to observe closure on the occasion of Chath Puja on October 27 and 28. Ahead of the Diwali week, several states including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, etc. have announced school holidays for the festive season. Scroll below to check the state-wise school holidays list. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Andhra Pradesh:

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on October 18 for Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) with the holiday being optional in certain institutions. Post this, schools will stay shut on Sunday, October 19 due to weekend holiday and on Monday, October 20 in view of Diwali (Deepavali). Additionally, schools will remain closed from December 23 to December 27 for Christmas holidays.

Telangana:

The state of Telangana will see schools observing closure on Sunday, October 19 due to weekend holiday, Monday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 21 for Diwali. In addition to these holidays, Telangana schools will also stay shut from December 23 to 27 for Christmas holidays.

Rajasthan

The school holidays for Diwali 2025 in Rajasthan will begin on October 13. According to an official notification from the Education Department, schools in the state will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, thereby providing teachers and students a 12-day vacation.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar will stay shut on Saturday, October 18 for Dhanteras. Additionally, schools will also remain closed for the Diwali festival and ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, thereby extending Diwali holidays for several days. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Uttar Pradesh

As per the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, schools across UP will remain closed for Diwali from Monday, October 20 to Thursday, October 23 for Diwali 2025. As October 19 is a Sunday, students in Uttar Pradesh will enjoy a five-day break from schools.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, schools will stay shut from October 8 to October 18 due to the government's state-wide caste-based socio-educational survey. On Tuesday, October 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced holidays for government schools in the state from October 8-18. In addition to these holidays, schools are also likely to remain closed in for Diwali holidays.

West Bengal

Heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding in West Bengal have forced schools to remain shut in the state, especially in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions. In addition to the school holidays for precautionary closures, schools in West Bengal will remain closed on several occasions including Kali Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, thereby providing students extended time to celebrate the festivals with their family members and loves ones. Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Arag Time in Bihar: When Is Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? Know Chhath Mahaparv Start and Ends Date, Day-Wise Schedule and Significance To Celebrate Festival.

In addition to the above states, several other states are expected to announce school holidays for Diwali 2025 and other festivals. Students and parents are advised to cross check and confirm the exacts school holiday dates with the school's administration. The exact school holiday schedule for Diwali week are likely to change depending on state directives or the calendar of a particular school. Dhanteras, Deepavali, Bhai Dooj and other festivals offer students an opportunity to take a break from studies and rejuvenate before schools resume for the rest of the academic year.

