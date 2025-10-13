2025 has been a landmark year for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, known for its inventive storytelling, creative risk-taking, and consistent entertainment. This year, the studio delivered an eclectic mix of films - from historical sagas and patriotic thrillers to heartfelt romances. ‘Thamma’: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Role a ‘Betaal With Superpowers’ in Upcoming Horror Comedy.

As the year draws to a close, Maddock returns to its signature genre with the much-awaited horror comedy Thamma.

Here’s a look at Maddock’s remarkable 2025 slate:

1. Chhaava

A grand historical drama that vividly brought the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the silver screen, Chhaava was nothing short of an epic. With stellar performances by Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside majestic visuals and a powerful narrative, the film reaffirmed Maddock’s mastery in delivering large-scale, emotionally charged cinema.

2. Sky Force

Set against the backdrop of India’s air defence, Sky Force combined real-life heroism with intense action. Soaring high on patriotism, the film saluted the unsung heroes of the Indian Air Force while keeping audiences hooked with its thrilling storyline. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, it became a favourite among fans of action and patriotic cinema.

3. Bhool Chuk Maaf

In true Maddock style, Bhool Chuk Maaf captured the warmth and simplicity of small-town India. Blending humour, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotion with a quirky time-travel twist, the film reminded audiences that simple stories, when told beautifully, always connect. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, it evoked the charm of Maddock’s earlier crowd-pleasers.

4. Tehran

Diving into the world of espionage, Tehran showcased Maddock’s flair for intelligent thrillers. Led by John Abraham in one of his most gripping performances, the film delivered a perfect mix of suspense, style, and political intrigue, earning its place among the year’s most compelling thrillers.

5. Param Sundari

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari stood out as Maddock’s latest romantic gem. This cross-cultural love story celebrated human connection beyond borders, offering a soulful narrative, emotional resonance, and refreshing chemistry between the leads - quickly becoming one of the most beloved romances of recent times.

6. Thamma

Capping off an extraordinary year, Maddock returns to its horror-comedy universe with Thamma. Seamlessly blending spine-chilling scares with the studio’s trademark humour, the film proves once again that no one does spooky fun better than Maddock. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Thamma marks the next chapter in the ever-expanding Maddock Horror Universe. ‘Thamma’ Song ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Evoke Emotions in Sachin-Jigar’s Heartfelt Melody.

From sweeping historical epics to supernatural comedies, 2025 has cemented Maddock Films as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and genre-defining production powerhouses. This Diwali, audiences can expect more than just fireworks - because Thamma promises a blood-soaked celebration of fear and laughter. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is slated for a grand release on October 21.

