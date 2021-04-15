Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management (MOPWM) has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director.

The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir Kothari as Associate Director.

"We are delighted to have Shanker as the leader at the helm of our wealth management business and wish him the very best in scaling the assets under management (AUMs) of MOPWM to Rs 1 lakh crore for the next five years," said Motilal Oswal's Chief Executive Officer Motilal Oswal.

"This is a continuation of our tradition to provide long growth pathways to our homegrown talent, and we wish to continue to pursue this path in the coming years," he added.

The elevation will strengthen the team of MOPWM and provide strong leadership and renewed vision, said the company.

(ANI)

