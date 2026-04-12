Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Khagham (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday is set to campaign in Kanniyakumari.

Ahead of proceeding from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai Vijay came out of his house and waved to the gathered party cadres.

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The supporters, filled with excitement, shouted "Thalapathy! Thalapathy!" and ran alongside his vehicle. He travelled by car from his residence to Chennai airport, and along the entire route, large crowds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

The Kanniyakumari constituency is set to witness AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram defend his seat against DMK's Mahesh R and TVK's Madhavan S R, who is contesting for the first time under the party's banner. The Kanniyakumari seat has historically seen the people alternate between the AIADMK, and DMK each election cycle since 1989.

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With the Assembly elections fast approaching, TVK's Vijay on Saturday appealed to the party workers to "step out into the field, and undertake work while keeping a selfless camaraderie to help candidates".

"At this moment, as election day rapidly approaches, I make one appeal. Polling booth convenors, members who have joined the TVK to journey alongside us as comrades, my dear friends and friends who hold immense love for the League--all of you, step into the field and undertake the work. Over the next ten days, at times convenient for you, in the mornings and evenings, go from house to house in the places where each of you reside, and meet our own people, the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay wrote in a post on X.

Calling on all state and district level leaders of the party, he said to "embrace everyone and carry out the election work. With a sense of selfless camaraderie, all of you go from house to house and meet the people. Explain that this election is not just for us, but for a grand change, an election for a generation."

DMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay, comparing his political entry to a fleeting roadside spectacle.

Campaigning for DMK incumbent Inigo Irudayaraj in the high-stakes Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency, Stalin dismissed the challenge posed by the TVK chief, calling him a "festival attraction."

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. TVK is also looking to enter into the fray for the very first time, going against the established political presence of DMK, AIADMK and even the BJP. (ANI)

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