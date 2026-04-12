Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that it has turned Tamil Nadu into another Punjab, struggling with drug and liquor problems

He said that the issue of drug circulation is widespread across the State. He also accused the DMK of increasing the liquor sales over the years.

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"Drug culture is going on all over Tamil Nadu. It looks like Punjab. In Villivakkam, drug sales are highest. Liquor consumption is also there. DMK increased liquor sales also. The women's community wants to throw this monarchical government and dynasty politics," he told ANI.

He further underlined that actor-turned politician and TVK Chief Vijay-starrer 'Jana Narayan' was stopped from being released by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and was later leaked, alleging that the incident is a clear indication that the BJP wants to threaten TVK.

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"DMK's own company, Red Giant, owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin and company, released the 'Parasakthi' movie. But our 'Jana Nayagan' movie was stopped by the BJP and the Censor Board. Our movie was also leaked. How can the movie be leaked? Everything is under the control of the Union Govt. The movie is leaked because they want to threaten us. This is the ongoing situation. We are struggling but always standing with the people," he said.

Calling the BJP the "ideological enemy," TVK General Secretary of Election Campaign Management exuded confidence in the victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

"In a press conference, we declared BJP is our ideological enemy, and the DMK is the political enemy. The TVK and DMK fight is ongoing. DMK had a very strong hold in Chennai, but now people find it negative because they don't want monarchy and dynasty politics," he noted.

"People are supporting and welcoming us, all our candidates. In the last 15-20 days, I walked every street in Villivakkam. There is no drainage, drinking water, women's safety, or street lights. Definitely, a change will come. Not only in Villivakkam but all over Tamil Nadu, TVK will get a majority," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest between the Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, being the front-runners for victory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)