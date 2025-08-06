BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 6: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand^, recently launched the moto g86 POWER -- the perfect all-rounder phone in the g-series lineup, redefining the sub Rs. 20,000 segment. The moto g86 POWER features the segment's brightest 6.67" 1.5K pOLED display with 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i. It packs a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 600 main camera with moto AI, 4K video recording from all lenses, an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens, and a 32MP selfie Camera.

Also Read | UMANG App for EPFO: Know How To Use the UMANG App To Generate and Activate UAN, Check PF Balance As Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Made Mandatory for PF Members.

With a massive 6720mAh battery offering 2-day backup, IP68/IP69 water protection, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, making it the most durable smartphone in its segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 for smooth multitasking and gaming performance, paired with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, the moto g86 POWER delivers unmatched performance and durability in its segment. The moto g86 POWER goes on sale today from 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective price of just Rs. 16,999*

Raising the bar in its segment with the brightest 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display, The moto g86 POWER offers immersive and vivid viewing experience. The device features 6.67" pOLED display with Display Colour Boost technology along with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 for cinematic visuals. Supported with 120Hz refresh rate, the moto g86 POWER ensures seamless and responsive experience. The device also comes with enhanced features like Smart Water Touch 2.0, SGS Eye Protection technology and Gorilla® Glass 7i making it value for money product. Additionally, the device features dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound to deliver rich, clear, and multidimensional sound that takes the audio experience to the next level.

Also Read | Team India's Narrowest Test Wins of 21st Century, From The Oval to Mohali; Check Full List.

The moto g86 POWER redefines mobile photography with its segment's leading 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera, delivering sharp, stable shots in any condition. It's the only phone in its segment to support 4K video recording from all lenses, with OIS ensuring shake-free footage. Powered by moto AI, it introduces smart features like AI Photo Enhancement, Super Zoom, Auto Smile Capture, and Tilt Shift for creative control. The versatile 8MP ultrawide + macro vision lens offers a 118o wide field of view and 4x close-up capability, while a 3-in-1 ambient sensor auto-adjusts color, clarity, and lighting in real time. The device boasts segment-best 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel Tech and Photo Booth mode delivers stunning selfies with 4K recording. Seamless Google Photos integration adds AI tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor for effortless photo editing and reimagination.

The moto g86 POWER packs the largest-ever 6720mAh battery in the g-series, delivering over 2 days of use and up to 53 hours on a single charge. It comes with a 33W TurboPower™ charger that fuels a full day's power in just 30 minutes. Engineered for toughness, it's the most durable phone in its segment, passing 16 MIL-STD-810H military-grade tests. With IP68/IP69 underwater protection, it withstands submersion, extreme temperatures, humidity, drops, and dust further making it built for the real world. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with an AnTuTu score of 725K, delivering top-tier performance and power efficiency. It features 8GB RAM (expandable up to 24GB) and 128GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking. With 11 5G bands, VoNR, 4CA, and Wi-Fi 6, offering faster and more reliable connectivity.

The moto g86 POWER pairs performance with premium design, featuring a sleek vegan leather finish and seamless camera housing for a refined in-hand feel. Despite its massive battery, it weighs just 198g with a slim, balanced profile. Available in three Pantone-curated colors--Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound - each with unique textures for a stylish look and smudge-free grip.

On the software front, Smart Connect 2.0 enables effortless wireless connectivity with TVs and PCs, while features like Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream make multitasking a breeze. Security is enhanced with Moto Secure 3.0 and ThinkShield, while Family Spaces 3.0 adds parental controls and remote support. Running on Hello UI on Android 15, the device comes with 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for a smooth, future-ready experience.

Availability:

The moto g86 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in three stunning Pantone™ curated color options -- Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. All feature an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style. Goes on sale today i.e 6th August 2025, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 17,999

Affordability Offer:

Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Bank Offer - 1000/- on Credit Card Full Swipe

Bank Offer - 1500/- on Credit Card EMI (Customer Interest Bearing)

No Cost EMI - Available with Bajaj Finance (3 & 6 Months Tenure)

Exchange - Available

Banks: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & IDFC Bank

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 16,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g86-POWER/p/itmeb6e9254bfd61?pid=MOBHC7FHC7XWYNA9

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g86-offer-2025/

Disclaimers:

* Price including offers. Valid for a limited period only

^As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)