Mumbai, August 6: On Monday, India defeated England by six runs at The Oval to draw the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. This is their narrowest Test win in terms of runs. Let us look at Team's most narrowest Test wins of this century.

Beat England by six runs (The Oval, 2025)

After England opted to field first, a fighting Karun Nair fifty took India to 224 runs, with England taking a slender 23 runs lead, scoring 247 with Crawley, Brook fifties. A much better batting attempt, headlined by a Jaiswal ton, took India to 396 and set 374 runs to win for England. England was cruising at 301/4, but Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) left them six runs short. IND vs ENG 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Delivers Verdict on Shubman Gill’s Captaincy, Says ‘Looked Calm and Composed; But…’ (Watch Video).

Beat Australia by 1 Wicket (Mohali, 2010)

Australia posted a gigantic 428, powered by Shane Watson's ton, despite Zaheer Khan's fifer. Fifties from Sehwag, Dravid, Raina and Tendulkar made sure India replied back strongly with 405 runs, trailing by 23 runs. A fine bowling performance by India restricted Australia to 192, setting 216 to win. India was 124/8, but a 79-run stand between Laxman (73*) and Ishant Sharma (31*) helped India to a 1-wicket win.

Beat Australia by 13 Runs (Wankhede 2004)

Aussie pacers bundled out India for 104 runs after they opted to bat first. Spinners Kumble and Murali Karthik's strong reply skittled Australia out for 203 runs, giving them a 99-run lead. Michael Clarke's six-fer bundled out India for 205 runs, with Laxman and Tendulkar getting fifties. Setting Australia 107 to chase, Harbhajan and Karthik bundled out Aussies for 93, winning the match by 13 runs in a classic.

Beat Australia by Two Wickets (Chennai, 2001)

A gigantic 203 by Matthew Hayden took Australia to 391 after they attempted to bat first. India's top-order clicked, highlighted by a Tendulkar ton, taking them to 501. With a leading 110, India bundled out Australia for 264, with Harbhajan getting eight wickets. India was given 155 runs to chase, which they chased down with two wickets left and a pair of Sameer Dighe-Harbhajan left at the crease. India won the series 2-1. Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Hand Washington Sundar Impact Player of the Series Medal Following IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Beat Bangladesh by Three Wickets (Mirpur, 2022)

Bangladesh batted first, with Mominul Haque (84) top-scoring in a total of 227 runs, with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav getting four-fers. India got an 87-run lead, thanks to half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Despite a fighting 73 by Litton Das, Bangladesh could only get a 144-run lead, skittled out for 231. In the chase, India was 74/7, but Ashwin (42*) and Iyer (29*) took India to a thrilling win.