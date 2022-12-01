Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work -- Services and Solutions 2022 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Movate is featured as a leader in the Managed Workplace Services - End user Technology Midmarket quadrant for the U.S.

The ISG report underlines Movate's digital capabilities and strategies to create an employee-centric workplace that enhances productivity and security in the work-from-anywhere era.

Movate offers a full spectrum of digital workplace services, including global service desk, cloud workplace solutions, workplace engineering and automation solutions, deskside support, and unified device management.

The firm leverages its AI-based platform MovateContelli to accelerate its customers' digital workplace automation journeys.

Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President & Sales Head, Movate, said, "We have consciously applied the learnings from our customer experience-centric approach to scale our digital workplace capabilities. This enables enterprises to create a future-ready workplace with augmented employee experience and well-being. Our well-developed modern workplace transformation strategy aligns with diverse working models, including WFH, WFA, hybrid, and gig, in a secure, sustainable, and scalable manner. This recognition is a testament to our efforts towards driving the future of work for enterprises looking to transform their employee experiences."

Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "Movate offers strong and employee experience-focused digital workplace services. Its unique approach towards meeting employee expectation focuses on persona-based services, device management, AI-enabled support and connected workplace. It leverages strong partnerships with key vendors and also offers strong capabilities to support increasing gig workforce."

To read more about Movate's positioning in ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work -- Services and Solutions 2022 Report, please click here.

