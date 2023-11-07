PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: The event titled Mrs. India - Wings To Your Dreams, held in Mumbai recently, announced its 2023 winners. Snehaal Achaarya, an ex-banker and entrepreneur from Mumbai, secured the prestigious title of Mrs. India. Dr. Neeta Panchal, a cosmetologist, health coach, and healer, was crowned as the 1st Runner Up, while Dr. Arpitha Chinnu Sabu, associated with a Cancer Clinical Informatics Organization in Bengaluru, earned the 2nd Runner Up position.

Organized by Make Your Presence, a platform dedicated to facilitating a transformative journey for women, this pageant prides itself on being an unbiased competition, aiming to uplift and empower women to pursue their dreams regardless of their backgrounds. The founder, Priyadarshini Mohta, strongly believes in empowering women, irrespective of their physical, educational, regional, or religious differences.

Snehaal, the crowned Mrs. India 2023, is not only an entrepreneur but also a cancer survivor. She expressed her excitement, stating that the pageant has provided wings to her dreams, offering a renewed purpose and drive to contribute more to society.

In addition to the winners, the pageant showcased talent from various parts of India, awarding Zonal and Sub Titles to participants. Some of the Zonal category awardees include Mrinalini Singh (The Beauty Icon of North), Snehaal Aacharya (The Radiance of West), Arpitha Sabu (The Empress Diva of South), Chanchal Patra (The International Diva), Romaa Whabi (The Ravishing Queen), Anita Jain (The Trailblazing Beauty), Dr. Seema Sutay (The Empowered Queen), Dr. Deepa Pal (The Gracious Diva), Dr. Neeta Panchal (Beauty with the Purpose), Sandhya Poddar (The Brainy Beauty), Pallavi Agarwal (The Charm Maven), and Glory Vaz (The Strong & Resilient).

The associated partners of Mrs. India - Wings To Your Dreams include CC Creations, Johri Silver Jewellery, Glam Me Pretty Makeup, Subh Creations Trophies, Saboon Store, and The Skin Story Official.

