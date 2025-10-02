PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: Mrs. India Inc, India's premier platform for married women, successfully concluded its Season 6 Grand Finale at the upscale Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim on 20th September 2025, reinforcing its position as not just a beauty pageant but a high-value business ecosystem for brands, communities, and international representation.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Offers Severance Packages up to Two Years' Pay Amid Workforce Restructuring; Check Details.

This season marked a milestone with the crowning of six new titleholders who will now represent India at global pageants: Mrs. India Femme International Rachita Jain, Mrs. India Globe International Amruta Gavali, Mrs. India Galaxy International Ankita Sinha, Mrs. India Universal Woman Komal Sinha, Mrs. India International World Dr. Radhika Vishveshwar, and Mrs.India International Summit Arpita Chowdhury. The strategic expansion of multiple titles allows the organization to strengthen India's presence on six global platforms, enhancing both visibility and cultural diplomacy.

The finale also showcased Mrs. India Inc's unique business model that integrates lifestyle, luxury, wellness, and sustainability through high-impact partnerships. Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim delivered as Luxury Hospitality Partner, setting a new benchmark in hospitality-led experiences. Blue Tea, Official Wellness Partner, and My Earth Company, Sustainable Gifting Partner, highlighted the growing business relevance of conscious brands in modern lifestyle events. Couture Partner Bhawna Rao, Makeover Partner Cherag's Magical Makeovers, and Crown Partner Presha Creation amplified brand value through creative collaborations that seamlessly merged fashion, beauty, and brand storytelling.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Pahalgam Attack Revealed India's True Friends' During Public Address on RSS 100th Anniversary (Watch Video).

The platform also generated tangible value for healthcare and wellness stakeholders, with Skin Crest Clinic, Cancer Patients Aid Association, Dr. Shivangi Maletia, and Dentist 4U creating visibility within aspirational audiences. With D'Volve shaping voice modulation and Aartistic Events ensuring seamless execution, the event was a case study in multi-industry partnerships.

Judged by an eminent international panel including Bhawna Rao, Cherag Nerio Bambboat, Chahat Dalal, Carolina Cuarta, Dr. Tracy Kemble, and Maynus Sorrayutsenee, the winners represent India's growing global footprint in lifestyle, business, and culture.

Speaking at the finale, Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, said: "At its core, Mrs. India Inc is a business platform that brings together brands, talent, and global opportunities. Season 6 has once again proven that this is not just about crowns, but about creating meaningful economic and cultural impact through strategic partnerships. Our winners will now carry India's legacy across six international platforms, opening doors for both representation and collaboration."

With strong brand integration, cross-industry partnerships, and international exposure, Mrs. India Inc Season 6 set a precedent for how business and lifestyle can converge to create value-driven global platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)