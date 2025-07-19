PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 19: The spotlight shone brightly at the Leela Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, as the grand finale of Mrs World International 2025 Season 3 unfolded in an unforgettable celebration of strength, elegance, and transformation. This year's edition was particularly momentous, as it marked 11 iconic years of Glamour Gurgaon, a platform that has redefined the narrative of beauty and empowered thousands of women to dream, evolve, and shine on a global stage.

Bringing together over 100 accomplished finalists from diverse walks of life, the pageant was not merely a competition--but a vibrant movement of courage, community, and reinvention. Doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers, artists, and homemakers shared the runway and their journeys, proving that age, marital status, or background are no barriers to ambition.

The evening opened with high-energy performances and choreographed sequences, blending tradition with contemporary flair. The creative soul of the event, Shie Lobo, Show Director and Choreographer, masterfully brought the stage alive with rhythm, color, and emotion--setting the tone for a night to remember.

Crowned as the queens of Mrs. World International 2025 Season 3, these remarkable women stole the spotlight and the hearts of the audience:

Winners

-Mrs. Ankita Menon - Mrs. World International 2025 Charming

-Mrs. Nazia Khan - Mrs. World International 2025 Ravishing

-Mrs. Saloni Malhotra - Mrs. World International 2025 Enchanting

First Runner-ups

-Mrs. Alisha Khan - 1st Runner-Up, Charming

-Mrs. Joyal Abraham - 1st Runner-Up, Ravishing

-Mrs. Swati Arora - 1st Runner-Up, Enchanting

Second Runner-ups

-Mrs. Gargi Kalita - 2nd Runner-Up, Charming

-Mrs. Anju Shah - 2nd Runner-Up, Ravishing

-Mrs. Puneet Kapur - 2nd Runner-Up, Enchanting

Third Runner-ups

-Mrs. Meenaz Banu - 3rd Runner-Up, Charming

-Mrs. Chinchu Matthew - 3rd Runner-Up, Ravishing

-Mrs. Priyadarshinee Stephen - 3rd Runner-Up, Enchanting

Fourth Runner-ups

-Mrs. Ana Tyagi - 4th Runner-Up, Charming

-Mrs. Swaykksha Khan - 4th Runner-Up, Ravishing

-Mrs. Madhura Shetty - 4th Runner-Up, Enchanting

Special Titles

-Mrs. Nayome Irani - Mrs. World Harmony 2025

-Mrs. Sasha Saldhana - Mrs. World Pride 2025

-Mrs. Fatemeh Amirbeygi - Mrs. World Peace 2025

-Mrs. Akhila Unnithan - Mrs. World Unity 2025

The crowning moment was electric, as the auditorium echoed with cheers and tears of joy. Women who had once hesitated to dream were now standing tall, tiaras gleaming, as ambassadors of grace and grit. The winners were selected by a celebrated jury comprising stalwarts from the entertainment and fashion industries:

-Manjari Fadnnis, Indian actress, model, and singer

- Mrs Namrata Senani Garg, acclaimed actor and Mrs Delhi NCR 2017

- Akassh K Aggarwal, Bollywood's sought-after accessory designer and celebrity stylist

- Ms Lataa Saberwal, television icon known for her memorable roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and hit films like Vivah

- Mrs Anuradha Gupta, reigning Mrs World International 2024 and a trailblazing film producer

- Rohini Sethi, Celebrity designer and stylish costume designer

In her keynote address, Barkha Nangia, the visionary Founder and Director of Mrs World International and Glamour Gurgaon reflected on the platform's deeper mission, "Mrs World International is not just a pageant--it is a powerful movement. It offers women the courage to rewrite their own stories, to defy stereotypes, and to rediscover their worth. Every woman who walks this ramp is stepping into a new version of herself--bold, beautiful, and limitless. We are not here to crown beauty; we are here to celebrate transformation."

For many participants, the journey with Mrs World International is just the beginning. Over the past decade, this platform has propelled women into modeling careers, brand endorsements, speaking circuits, film, theatre, entrepreneurship, and social leadership. It has built a powerful network of alumni who now mentor, inspire, and lead.

The grand finale also featured heartfelt video montages, backstage glimpses of camaraderie, and personal stories that moved audiences and judges alike. From confident struts to quiet tears of triumph, every moment was a testament to the unbreakable spirit of womanhood.

None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the event's esteemed sponsors. Their commitment to empowerment added both shine and substance to the evening.

This year's edition was proudly supported by a stellar line-up of partners, including 11:11 Cosmetics as the Cosmetics Partner, Baggit (Accessories Partner), Beauness by Arpita Das as the Beauty & Wellness Partner, and Bling Ping as the Silver Screen Partner. Additional partners who played a pivotal role in the event's success include Dr. Bhutani Dental Clinic, Dr. Snug (Health Partner), Fuchia (Gifting Partner), Lead Alan (Soft Skills Training Partner), Look Young Clinic (Aesthetics Partner), Shubhasini Ornamentals (Jewellery Partner), Skinfinity Derma (Skincare Partner), Tops (Food Partner), UK International (Hair & Makeup Partner), and the JD Institute as the Fashion Institute Partner. Their collective commitment to empowering women added sparkle, substance, and synergy to every element of the evening.

As the curtains closed on this stunning spectacle, one thing was clear--Mrs World International 2025 Season 3 was not just an event, it was a revolution. It celebrated the kind of beauty that rises from resilience, and the kind of woman who wears her story with pride.

