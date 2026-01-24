Business News | Mu Sigma, Mu Sigma Foundation and Anna University Sign MoA to Establish AI Center at CEG Campus

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24: Mu Sigma Business Solutions Private Limited ("Mu Sigma"), Mu Sigma Foundation ("The Foundation"), the charitable arm of Mu Sigma, and Anna University announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to set up the Ambiga & Akash Dhiraj AI Center for First Principles Problem Solving (AADHI) in Chennai and support it through a multi-year grant.

Also Read | Georgia Shocker: Indian National Among 4 Killed in Family Dispute Shooting in US; Suspect Arrested.

AADHI will be housed on the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) campus and will deliver structured training anchored in Mu Sigma's unique Art of Problem Solving (muAoPS) software ecosystem. It will focus on preparing students for the world of algorithms. It will run a mentor-led curriculum, championed by volunteers, who will engage with more than 400 students every year through guided learning, applied challenges, and mentorship designed to build career-ready problem-solving habits.

"India's next growth wave will be won by people who can break ambiguity into answers, and universities are the best place to build that muscle at scale," said Mr. Dhiraj Rajaram, Founder and CEO of Mu Sigma and Chief Patron of The Foundation.

Also Read | IOCL Lines Up 7 Million Barrels for March as India Cuts Reliance on Russian Crude Oil.

The MoA was signed at the Anna University campus in Chennai by Mr. Rajaram and Prof. V Kumaresan, Registrar, Anna University.

"The University is happy to announce the establishment of AADHI, envisioned as a hub for innovation, critical thinking, and collaborative research. AADHI will support students, faculty, and researchers in addressing complex societal and technological challenges. It will focus on enhancing problem-solving competencies through research, training and collaborative initiatives," said Prof. Kumaresan.

"AADHI, an initiative by Mu Sigma for its alma mater, led by alumnus Mr. Dhiraj Rajaram, fosters innovation, mentorship, and industry-ready talent development worldwide, strengthening academia-industry collaboration and empowering future-ready engineers through practical problem solving," said Prof. Hariharan P, Dean, College of Engineering, Guindy.

Key Learning Outcomes

Through this unique industry-academia collaboration, students can expect the following outcomes:

- Exposure to real-world problems through structured problem statements and applied practice.

- Improved employability skills through algorithmic thinking, communication of reasoning, and interview-style problem solving.

- Enhanced entrepreneurial skills through opportunity framing and solution design.

- Application of theory to practice through hands-on challenges that mirror modern technical work.

- Ability to present stronger application profiles for higher studies through demonstrable projects and certifications.

Program activities planned at AADHI include hackathons, faculty development sessions, industry talks, and capstone-style applied problem-solving experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)