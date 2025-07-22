VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: A thrilling new cinematic journey is set to unfold as the much-anticipated film Black Book gears up for production against the stunning backdrop of Bergen, Norway. This ambitious project is being helmed by two powerhouse production banners, Planet D and Wizzline Entertainment marking a groundbreaking collaboration between Bollywood, Punjabi cinema, and the Norwegian creative ecosystem.

Spearheading this international endeavor is acclaimed director Harpreet Singh Butala, known for his sharp storytelling and visual finesse. The film boasts a compelling cast featuring Aditi Arya, Pooja Sandhu, and Jasspreet Jassi, all set to bring depth and dynamism to this high-stakes thriller.

The screenplay, crafted by celebrated writer Jass Grewal, promises a riveting blend of drama, suspense, and emotional intensity. Grewal's pen has been behind several Punjabi blockbusters, and Black Book is expected to be no exception.

Production preparations are already in full swing. The team recently completed an extensive location recce in Norway, facilitated by the Norwegian Culture Center, who are also overseeing line production. Key Norwegian collaborators include Jon A. Vikan and Olga Vikan, who bring a wealth of experience and insight to the project. The production unit also held a strategic meeting with Mr. Egren, Head of the Oslo Film Division, further strengthening the cross-cultural partnership.

The creative backbone of Black Book includes an ensemble of highly regarded industry professionals:

Project Head: Shahroz Ali Khan

Executive Producer: Amit R. Vij

Director of Photography: Sukhan Saar

Creative Director: Rubal Chhina

Set in the picturesque city of Bergen, Black Book marks a historic moment as the first ever regional Indian film to be shot in the region, elevating the global profile of Punjabi cinema while deepening artistic ties between India and Norway.

With pre-production complete and the script fine tuned, the film is ready to roll cameras soon. Industry insiders confirm that Black Book is slated for a late November release on a major OTT platform, promising global visibility and reach.

Black Book is more than just a film it's a cinematic bridge between cultures, powered by passion, vision, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling excellence.

Stay tuned as this Indo-Norwegian cinematic marvel comes to life.

