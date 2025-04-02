Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): Mundra Port in Gujarat, the largest private port, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 200 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recorded its highest-ever cargo handling in March 2025, processing 41.5 million tonnes and registering an annual growth of 9 per cent, as per a company statement.

This surge was primarily driven by a 19 per cent rise in container cargo and a 5 per cent increase in liquid and gas shipments.

For the financial year 2024-25, Mundra Port handled 200.7 MMT of cargo, crossing the historic 200 MMT mark--an achievement that underscores India's rising logistics capabilities.

Additionally, Vizhinjam Port in Kerala reached a major milestone by handling over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Throughout 2024-25, APSEZ managed a total cargo volume of 450.2 MMT, with container handling up by 20 per cent and liquid-gas cargo increasing by 9 per cent.

The logistics sector also saw growth, with rail volumes reaching 0.64 million TEUs (+8 per cent) and GPWIS volumes hitting 21.97 MMT (+9 per cent).

India's maritime trade is scaling new heights. From modest beginnings, the country has transformed its ports into global trade hubs.

What was once considered a routine process--cargo handling--has now become a key driver of economic growth.

With advanced machinery, smart ports, and automated logistics, India's ports are setting new standards. The nation is not only modernising its logistics and port infrastructure but also strengthening its position among the world's leading trade centres.

Cargo handling is no longer just a logistical process, it has evolved into a crucial economic engine. With cutting-edge technology and a well-organised logistics network, India is poised to take its maritime trade to unprecedented levels. (ANI)

