New Delhi [India], November 17: NACDAC Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544313), a fast-growing civil construction and infrastructure development company, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors.

Operational & Strategic Highlights (H1 FY26)

* Strong Project Execution:Delivered steady progress across multi-storey buildings, electrical (LT/HT), steel structures, and bridge projects.Strengthened execution efficiency through enhanced machinery and improved project management.* Order Book & New Wins:Secured new government and private sector projects across railways, warehousing, and institutional infrastructure.Continued expansion across 6+ states, supported by a diversified and growing client base.* Milestones & Capability Building:Completed 63 projects worth approx. ₹9,674.88 Lakhs to date.Achieved key certifications, reinforcing quality, safety, and environmental standards.Mr. Hemant Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, said:

"We delivered a strong performance in H1 FY26, supported by accelerated project execution and robust demand for civil and structural infrastructure solutions. The significant growth across Total Income, EBITDA, and Net Profit reflects our execution capabilities, expanding order book, and strong relationships with government departments and private clients.

In this period, we continued scaling our operational footprint with new project wins across railways, warehousing, residential buildings, and public infrastructure. Our strategic focus on strengthening machinery capacity, enhancing project management systems, and deepening our presence across multiple states has started yielding visible results.

With a healthy pipeline, expanding clientele, and growing credentials in large-scale infrastructure projects, we are well positioned to unlock the next phase of sustainable growth and create long-term value."

