NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd Reports Robust Growth with 33.84% Surge in Revenue and 38.97% Rise in PAT

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4: NACDAC Infrastructure Ltd has posted impressive financial results, with revenue from operations increasing by 33.84%, profit after tax (PAT) climbing 38.97%, and net worth more than doubling--signaling strong business momentum and financial resilience.

Highlights:

- The company is enhancing execution capabilities through investments in advanced technology, modern equipment, and skilled talent. It is also strengthening client relationships and expanding into new geographies and customer segments. These efforts aim to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainable growth.

- The company's order book of Rs11,825.66 lakhs as at Mar'25 highlights its strategic focus on specialized services and its strong track record in winning high-value projects.

- NACDAC is expanding its footprint with key projects in government infrastructure and logistics, including a Rs12.20 crore public sector project with NBCC and a Rs17.73 crore warehousing facility for Swiftstack, reinforcing its capabilities across critical growth sectors.

- NACDAC Infrastructure has secured four new projects across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, reinforcing its expertise in construction, engineering, and refurbishment.

- The company has successfully completed major projects totaling over Rs10,000 lakhs, including works for Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, BEL, L&T, Appolo, Tosha, GMR International, and others--demonstrating its proven execution capabilities nationwide.

"Nacdac Infrastructure Limited Reports Strong FY Results, Projects Minimum 30% Growth for Coming Year"- Mr. Hemant Sharma, CMD

Nacdac Infrastructure Limited is pleased to announce the financial results for the previous fiscal year, highlighting a solid performance across our operations. The results reflect the strength of our core business, the resilience of our team, and the continued trust placed in us by our stakeholders.

The year was marked by steady progress across our infrastructure projects, enhanced operational efficiencies, and disciplined financial management. These efforts contributed significantly to our topline and bottom-line performance.

Looking ahead, Nacdac Infrastructure Limited is targeting a minimum growth rate of 30% for the upcoming financial year. This ambitious target is underpinned by a strong order book, ongoing and upcoming projects across key sectors, and our continued focus on innovation, execution, and customer satisfaction.

