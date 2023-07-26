PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], July 26: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer based in the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with Excelsior Real Estate LLC, has launched Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, offering a resort lifestyle in a curated and relaxed setting situated in a prime location on Dubai Islands, on the northern coast of the emirate of Dubai.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Kuruvai Paddy Farmers Facing Difficulties Due to Shortage of Cauvery Water, Former AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam Demands Compensation.

Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is the first luxury hotel and residential offering on Dubai Islands providing residents and visitors the same level of service and amenities that can be found at Rixos resorts across the world, such as communal residential lounges, hotel-style lobbies with drop-off facilities, infinity pools, and a spa and fitness centre. Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences is set back in a secluded cove with direct access to a 700-metre beach.

The residences will be one, two and three-bedroom apartments with spacious overhanging terraces creating shade, four-bedroom duplexes with private pools, beach houses including their own gardens and terraces and ten luxury villas, all with marine views.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel, said: "At Nakheel we are committed to redefining waterfront living in Dubai and we are delighted to be launching Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, a project which will enhance the lives of citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai. By bringing the world-renowned Rixos brand to Dubai Islands, we are creating an exclusive family-friendly living environment that offers waterfront luxury living with a metropolitan feel."

Francois Baudin, Chief Business Officer, Ennismore Immersive Resorts & All Inclusive Collection, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Nakheel to develop our new hospitality and residential project on the prime location of Dubai Islands. This new venture marks our commitment to Dubai as a global hub for tourism as well as for an ever-increasing population that wants to call Dubai home."

Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches and offers beachfront living within 20 minutes of downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports. The development of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences will support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase the number of hotels and create vibrant and healthy communities.

For the video: here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162096/Nakheel.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)