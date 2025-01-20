VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 20: NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology) conducted the first graduation ceremony of its International Professional Master's Program (iPMP) - Smart Manufacturing class of 2024 Saturday, 18 January 2025 at Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. During the convocation ceremony, the institute awarded Post Graduate Certificates to 53 students.

The occasion was marked by the first Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology (MET) Expo which showcased innovative and cutting-edge digital technologies giving the attendees a glimpse of the future of manufacturing and engineering. The highlight of the Expo was the demonstration of NAMTECH's futuristic living and learning campus elements and the spatial AI enabled XR platform. The Expo aimed to spark interest and dialogue around emerging technologies and showcase NAMTECH's use of modern, state-of-the-art equipment to deliver its programs.

NAMTECH empowers enterprising young minds to be 'Conscious Technologists' through its 'Innovation Schools'. It offers high quality, industry-aligned experiential learning programs in MET and provides a platform for 'Sharing Technology' and catalyzing innovation for the larger socio-economic good . NAMTECH's 'Conscious Technologists' are highly competent professionals would drive the 'Make in India' vision of India's transformation into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) recognizes that the evolving complexity of modern problems demands a multi-disciplinary approach rather than isolated expertise in mechanical, electrical, or other specialized fields. NAMTECH's pioneering, microlearning factories enable students to work on complex, real-world problems and gain practical experience in digital technologies through a 1-year accelerated master's program.

The graduation ceremony and the MET Expo saw Dr K Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and architect of India's Mangalyaan mission as the Chief Guest and Ms Debjani Ghosh, presently Distinguished Fellow, Niti Aayog, Former Vice-President and MD, Intel South Asia and Former President, NASSCOM; and Dr K N Vyas, Distinguished Homi Bhabha Chair Professor, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) as the Guests of Honor. The graduation day commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the Dean, Chief Guest, Guests of Honor, Board Members and other senior faculty members.

In his convocation address highlighting NAMTECH's visionary approach, Dr K Radhakrishnan, said: "This day is the culmination of a noble vision, unwavering perseverance, and steadfast dedication. NAMTECH's focus on skilling at high scales for manufacturing and engineering sectors is pertinent and praiseworthy. Posterity will acknowledge this impactful initiative and its institutional model that would bring up future-ready high-tech workforce for India and the world.

Congratulating the graduating class he said: "We recognise your accomplishments, spirit of excellence and the adoption of innovative technologies that each of you embodies now. This achievement is a testament of determination and the enduring support of your parents and families, and the incredible guidance of the faculty and staff of NAMTECH."

Through its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' India aims to be the most preferred global manufacturing and engineering destination. Its aspiration to become a developed economy hinges on its ability to create critical technologies, and this requires availability of world-class talent. NAMTECH through its programs and strategic partnerships with global academic institutions and leading corporates is the incubation hub to produce this talent. NAMTECH's Women in Manufacturing program empowers women to break traditional gender barriers and lead industry's digital transformation.

Aligned with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 - a prosperous and developed nation by its 100th year of independence - NAMTECH is playing a pivotal role in shaping a skilled, future-ready workforce to drive innovation, manufacturing excellence, and sustainable development.

Speaking about NAMTECH's first convocation, Arunkumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH said: "Today is not just a gathering for celebration of individual successes, but a monumental chapter in the history of our institution. 2024 has been a year of achievements and several learnings. We experimented and built every element of the "excellence with impact" model. At the core is the excellence driven by our 4 innovation schools - School of Manufacturing Technologies, School of Manufacturing Design and AI, School of Sustainability and School of Robotics. Each School is supported/mentored by a leading global academic institution and a host of industry partners."

Addressing the maiden batch of NAMTECH's graduates, he said: "As the first graduating class, you dared to dream with us, to venture into the unknown and to help build this institution from its very foundation. Today is a day of gratitude.

"Graduates, you hold the tools to build a future that is smarter, safer, and more just than what it is today. So be bold, be curious, break barriers and serve humanity."

About NAMTECH

New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) is a not-for-profit education initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India). NAMTECH is a pioneering, industry-aligned institute built with a bold mission to bridge the gap between what industry needs and the traditional educational systems. NAMTECH seeks to reimagine education through experiential learning and an emerging technology-driven curriculum that moulds students for whatever comes and prepares them with the skills to meet future marketplace challenges.

With a distinguished team of finest faculty and experienced professors-of-practice, NAMTECH bridges academic rigor with industry expertise, preparing students for rewarding careers in the MET space.

NAMTECH is structured into four schools and an impact center - the School of Manufacturing Technologies, School of Manufacturing Design and AI, School of Sustainability, School of Robotics, and Center for Social Impact, each mentored by a globally leading institution and partnered with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.namtech.ac.

About MET EXPO

NAMTECH hosted an extraordinary MET Expo during its first convocation, celebrating innovation and excellence in Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET). This landmark event showcased NAMTECH's pioneering advancements in modern pedagogy, digital technologies, and cutting-edge educational practices.

Highlights included an immersive experience of Industry 4.0, featuring robotics, additive manufacturing, and related technologies, as well as demonstrations of extended reality (XR) integration in education. The expo shone a spotlight on NAMTECH's exceptional students' achievements throughout the year, with a dedicated display of their innovative projects. The Expo gave a transformative experience to the attendees, celebrating the institution's journey and its significant contributions to industry-ready education.

