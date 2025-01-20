New Delhi, January 20: Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, scheduled from March 3 to March 6. The smartphone is rumoured to feature Xiaomi's proprietary “Small Surge” chip. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also speculated to come with camera advancements. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to be launched at MWC 2025, however, the company has not yet confirmed the launch of the smartphone.

As per reports, the new “Small Surge” chip may help in the battery management system to improve the battery life and reduce charging time. The development shows Xiaomi's efforts to integrate in-house technology for better optimisation to enhance user experience. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that its launch in India may be approaching soon.

X User Says ‘Xiaomi 15 Ultra Has a New Self Developed Mystery Small Surge Chip’

Exclusive: Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a new Self Developed mystery Small Surge chip. Specification is unknown ~ — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) January 17, 2025

A tipster, @That_Kartikey has shared that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to be released with a brand-new chipset that the company has developed itself. The user on X mentioned, "The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a new, self-made chip called the Small Surge, but we don't know the details about its specifications yet."

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per rumours, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may be powered with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is also expected to have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The main camera is said to be a 50MP sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, there will likely be a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 200MP telephoto camera that may support up to 4.3x optical zoom. The smartphone is likely to operate on HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

