Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12: The New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), an ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) education initiative, and Cisco, a global technology leader, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create academic programs focused on developing cybersecurity, networking, and artificial intelligence (AI) experiential learning and training modules for the manufacturing industry.

The strategic collaboration between Cisco and NAMTECH is in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and networking, especially for manufacturing entities looking to accelerate digital transformation towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. It integrates Cisco's latest training modules into NAMTECH's existing programs, including the International Professional Masters Program (iPMP) and the upcoming International Professional Technologists Program (iPTP). It also seeks to train learners in Cisco's cyber range and suite of smart city solutions.

The agreement, signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, aims to build a talent pipeline comprising more than 5,000 engineers and technicians over the next five years. NAMTECH also endeavours to establish a state-of-the-art, industry-grade cyber security centre of excellence in Gujarat, and the partnership with Cisco is a significant stride in achieving this ambition. The program will also open up possibilities for building careers at Cisco and its partner ecosystem.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, and Railways said, "India not only aims to become a high-tech manufacturing hub but also a global leader in the production and export of cutting-edge innovative technology worldwide. To that end, industry and educational institutions must work together - just as NAMTECH and Cisco are - to develop new competencies and harness the potential of new technologies."

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC said "As India strives to emerge as a global manufacturing hub, cybersecurity will play a crucial role in safeguarding digital manufacturing processes and preserving data integrity in interconnected systems. We are excited to partner with NAMTECH to build a future-ready, agile, and skilled workforce that can bring to life new possibilities of digital technologies, paving the way for a smarter and globally competitive manufacturing sector."

Arun Kumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH said "NAMTECH's manufacturing industry-focused, experiential programs aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry application. This partnership is another step in that direction. Our collaboration with Cisco will equip young students for fulfilling careers in the era of Industry 4.0."

NAMTECH is a pioneering, industry-aligned institute built with a bold mission to resolve the disconnect between what the industry needs and the rigid, siloed educational system produces.

NAMTECH seeks to reimagine education through experiential learning and an emerging technology-driven curriculum that moulds students for whatever comes and prepares them with the skills to meet future marketplace challenges.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

