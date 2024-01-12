New Delhi, January 12: Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Friday said it has seen a 1,806 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on the platform since the announcement of the inauguration. The company shared the data on Instagram, saying that it recorded a 97 per cent growth in searches for spiritual destinations in the last two years. The company also mentioned that the peak search for Ayodhya was recorded on December 30 last year when the airport inauguration took place.

The top 10 pilgrimage and spiritual destinations which have seen growth in searches include -- Ayodhya (585 per cent), Ujjain (359 per cent), Badrinath (343 per cent), Amarnath (329 per cent), Kedarnath (322 per cent), Mathura (223 per cent), Dwarkadhish (193 per cent), Shirdi (181 per cent), Haridwar (117 per cent), and Bodh Gaya (114 per cent).

Ayodhya is also being searched globally, with the maximum search coming from -- US (22.5 per cent), Gulf (22.2 per cent), Canada (9.3 per cent), Nepal (6.6 per cent), and Australia (6.1 per cent), the company said.

On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the newly built Ram Temple. Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda ('vahana' of Lord Vishnu), have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.