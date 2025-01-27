PNN

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

New Delhi [India], January 27: On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a highly revered day in Hindu tradition, Narayan Seva Sansthan, a prominent Udaipur-based NGO, has announced a grand community feast for 1 lakh people and blanket distribution for 25,000 pilgrims and saints during the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. This year, Mauni Amavasya is set to be celebrated with deep devotion on Wednesday, 29th January. On this auspicious occasion, the third Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh will take place.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, stated that to uphold Indian cultural values and strengthen Hindu sentiments, the organization has established a vast temporary pandal covering 80,000 square feet in Prayagraj. This dedicated space will facilitate free food distribution, clothing distribution, shelter services, and a range of programs specifically designed for differently-abled individuals. The Sansthan is committed to providing free meals, blankets, and comprehensive support to empower differently-abled individuals and integrate them into mainstream society throughout the day. Furthermore, workshops for prosthetic limb creation and physiotherapy centers are being conducted to assist individuals who have lost limbs due to accidents, illnesses, or other causes. The Sansthan views this Kumbh as a pivotal event for empowering differently-abled individuals.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He further elaborated that, on Mauni Amavasya, the Sansthan will commemorate the holy day by offering food to 1 lakh pilgrims and distributing blankets to 25,000 individuals, including differently-abled persons, orphans, and Kumbh pilgrims, alongside the auspicious Amrit Snan. The members and differently-abled individuals of the Sansthan will also partake in the blessings and spiritual upliftment that this sacred occasion offers.

Agarwal emphasized that taking a holy dip in the Ganges River and making donations on Mauni Amavasya is believed to yield significant spiritual merit. It is considered a day for the removal of sins, both intentional and unintentional. Amrit Snan and charitable contributions are believed to alleviate planetary afflictions and bring about positive transformations in life. He urged the public to participate in the Sansthan's 'Anndan' (food donation) and 'Vastra-Daan' (clothing donation) initiatives to cultivate a healthy, prosperous, and fulfilling life.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has been dedicated to the service of differently-abled individuals and humanity at large, both within India and internationally. For the past 40 years, the Sansthan has been working tirelessly towards the upliftment of the underprivileged and marginalized through corrective surgeries, mass marriages, self-reliance programs, rehabilitation services, and empowerment initiatives for the differently-abled. Over 8 lakh differently-abled individuals have been successfully integrated into society through direct and indirect efforts, providing them with a fulfilling and independent life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)