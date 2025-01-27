The India national cricket team will lock horns against the England national cricket team in the third T20I of the five-match series. The third T20I between India and England will be hosted at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Men in Blue are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions. The Jos Buttler-led England have announced their playing XI for the crucial third T20I in Rajkot. The visitors have opted to go with an unchanged XI, which previously played the second T20I in Chennai. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Announced: Three Lions Select Unchanged Side For Match in Rajkot.

The first T20I was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts thrashed the visitors by seven wickets. Batting first, England was bundled out for 132 runs after their captain Jos Buttler played a fighting knock of 68 runs. While chasing 133 runs, India opener Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock of 79 runs, and the hosts chased down the target in 12.5 overs. The second T20I in Chennai was a nail-biting match that Suryakumar Yadav-led India won by two wickets.

England made 165/9 after Jos Buttler top-scored with 45 runs. While chasing, Tilak Varma played a stunning unbeaten knock of 72 runs, which guided Team India to a thrilling victory. Ahead of the third T20I, take a look at Rajkot's weather forecast on January 28.

Rajkot Weather Live Updates

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The high-voltage match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In good news for cricket fans, the weather forecast during the match hours on Tuesday is expected to be clear. There are no chances of rain on January 28 during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025. According to the live weather forecast updates, the Rajkot temperature is expected to stay around 20 degrees to 24 degrees Celsius. Why is India vs England 2025 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema App and Website?

Niranjan Shah Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot is hailed as a batter-friendly surface. The Rajkot pitch offers a flat track, which is ideal for stroke play. For pacers, they need to vary their pace and rely on their variations in order to challenge batters. For spinners, the bowlers will gain some turn and bounce in the later part of the game. The third T20I between India and England in Rajkot is expected to be a high-scoring encounter.

