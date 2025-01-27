Mumbai, January 27: The winning numbers of the archery-based lottery game Shillong Teer of today, January 27, will be announced soon. Lottery players taking part in the Teer games can check today's Shillong Teer Results on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result of all Teer games will be declared once the Shillong Teer games or rounds are completed. Shillong Teer participants can also check winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 27, 2025, by scrolling below.

Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, the Shillong Teer games consist of eight Teer games, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Did you know the Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya?

Played from Monday to Saturday in Round 1 and Round 2, the Shillong Teer games observed a holiday on Sunday. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games attract people from nearby areas of Shillong and other places in Northeast states. Those taking part in the speculative lottery game can find the Shillong Teer Results and its winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games on the websites mentioned above.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 38

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The archery-type lottery game consists of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, in which lottery players are required to place bets by choosing numbers between 0 and 99 as local archers proceed to shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers of Shillong Teer games are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in both rounds of the Teer games. While the Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills, participants get a chance to win varying prizes with the bets.

Most of the Teer games get their names based on local areas of Meghalaya and northeastern states such as Shillong, Ladrymbai and Jowai in Meghalaya and Khanapara in Assam.

