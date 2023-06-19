NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19: Naturals Beauty Academy (NBA), a premier institute for beauty and wellness education from the house of Naturals unisex salon, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art training centre in the heart of Nungambakkam at the prestigious Ispahani Centre.

Occupying 2,500 sq. ft. of space, the newest training centre at Nungambakkam offers a wide range of short-term and long-term courses in personal grooming, make-up, skin treatment, hair styling, and nail arts. The academy has a team of expert trainers, and boasts of well-furnished, fully-equipped, and spacious classrooms. It offers standard classes from monday to friday, scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm, and 2 pm to 6 pm. On weekends, it provides specialised courses. In addition, it regularly organises workshops and hands-on training sessions. The course fees range from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 2,50,000.

The NBA has partnered with Zorain Khaleeli, an internationally trained makeup artist and trainer from Bengaluru, for makeup training, and T&T Institute for nails, brows & lash training. It also has an association with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), New Delhi, to provide government-recognised certifications for students.

In her comments, Veena Kumaravel, Founder, Naturals Beauty Academy, said, "We are thrilled to open our new centre in the heart of Nungambakkam. With state-of-the-art facilities, it is perfectly equipped to provide comprehensive training. Its strategic location will enable students from nearby colleges to easily access and join our programs. Our training programs are open for both newcomers, who are interested in starting a career in beauty, hair, or makeup, as well as experienced professionals wanting to enhance their skills."

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO, said, "The beauty industry is poised for remarkable growth, akin to the IT industry. And there is an increasing demand for quality training. Our courses are tailor made to suit the skilling needs of individuals and to increase their earning potential. As a leading network of salons with 730+ outlets across the country, we are able to provide employment opportunities in our salons for our students who successfully pass their theory and practical tests. Our commitment to placements is one of the key reasons why students choose to join us."

Commenting on NBA's franchise opportunities, Dr. Chackochen Mathai, COO, said, "We have started appointing franchisees in many locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and various North Indian states. We envision a network of 200 franchise centers by 2029, with an ambitious target of 100 centers in South India and North India each. Franchising Naturals Beauty Academy can be a lucrative opportunity for individuals with a passion for beauty education and strong business acumen. With an investment of 25-30 lakhs, they can establish their own academy. We will provide support in space design and project execution; extend assistance in sourcing trainers and training them at our facility in Chennai, guided by top-notch instructors."

It is to be noted that NBA is opening its state-of-the-art training centre at Alappuzha, Kerala on June 17, 2023.

Talking about the academy's courses, Mallika Gowtham, Head of Training, said, "NBA's courses are aligned with the industry standards and are tailored based on the needs of individuals. They arm students with the right technical skills, effective communication techniques, and client management skills. After completing the courses, students can pursue careers as beauty therapists, skin trainers, stylists, hair advisors, hairdressing trainers, product salespersons, salon managers, or even start their own ventures."

NBA's skin and beauty courses cover a range of areas, including skin anatomy, beauty enhancements, threading, pedicure, manicure, and facials. They also explore spa techniques, advanced facials with machines, and beauty home remedies. The hair style courses include hair colouring, styling, spa treatments, hair straightening, advanced haircuts, and hair & scalp treatments. The academy offers make-up artistry courses that cover skin types, make-up tools, bridal and party make-up, saree draping, and personal safety. Its bridal makeover courses focus on consultation, hairdressing, mehndi application, and other essential skills. NBA's diploma and master diploma courses in personal grooming are considered as the most comprehensive courses of their kind in the industry.

For more details on courses, interested students can contact at 8015337888 or 8015760888, while franchise enquiries can be obtained from 9962281104.

