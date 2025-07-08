VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: As part of its ongoing 'Weekenders at Piramal Vaikunth' campaign - a six-week celebration featuring immersive experiences across themes such as Wellness, Energy, Biophilia, Entertainment, Culinary and Creativity - Piramal Realty brought the Biophilia chapter to life. This first-of-its-kind experiential platform is designed to help homebuyers live the lifestyle before they buy into it.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: BCCI Extends Warm Greetings As Former India Captain Turns 53.

Rooted in the philosophy of nature-inspired living, the Biophilia Chapter reflected the brand's commitment to sustainability through meaningful hands-on engagement with nature. Held on 6th July 2025, the event brought together residents, prospective homebuyers and nature enthusiasts for a guided trail through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, followed by a sustainable gardening workshop and a tree plantation drive at Piramal Vaikunth.

As part of the apartment handover experience at Piramal Vaikunth, every family is gifted a sapling to plant within the development -- a symbolic gesture of new beginnings, rootedness, and shared responsibility. Over time, this tradition has grown into a living legacy of over 1,500 plants across the community. With 100 more saplings planted during the Biophilia Chapter, the initiative has now evolved into a collective movement, reinforcing the township's long-term commitment to green, conscious living.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner To Undergo MRI on Injured Elbow After 'Unfortunate Fall' in Match Against Grigor Dimitrov.

Speaking on this initiative, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty said, "At Piramal Vaikunth, biophilic living isn't an add-on--it's at the very core of how we design, build, and live. Through our Biophilia Chapter under the Weekenders campaign, we are not just planting trees, we are nurturing a lifestyle mindset--one that connects people to nature and to each other. From the guided trails at Sanjay Gandhi National Park to the hands-on gardening workshops and community tree plantation drives, every activity is designed to help our residents reconnect with nature and build a conscious way of living."

The guided nature walk offered participants a chance to engage with the local ecosystem and experience firsthand the biophilic ethos that shapes Piramal Vaikunth -- a design philosophy that fosters deeper connection between people and nature. Spread across 32 acres in Balkum, Thane, Piramal Vaikunth is envisioned as a mix use development, with over 1.71 lakh sq. ft. of curated amenities, verdant green spaces and a ~47,000 sq. ft. lifestyle clubhouse, Club V. At its heart lies Maharashtra's first Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir by ISKCON in a residential development, making Piramal Vaikunth a gated community with a spiritual and cultural nucleus.

With its focus on blending environment, emotion and engagement, Piramal Realty is not just building homes -- it's building a future where conscious community living takes root.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

For media enquiries, please contact: Sholom KemkarPiramal RealtyContact: +91 9920227817sholom.kemkar@piramal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)