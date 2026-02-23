New Delhi, February 23: A minor boy was stabbed to death in Mangolpuri after an altercation escalated into a violent quarrel, with three minor accused apprehended in connection with the incident, Delhi Police said on Monday. A PCR call was received at around 9 PM regarding the stabbing of a boy in Mangolpuri area of Delhi. The injured boy, identified as Lalu, used to work with a relative at a stall in the locality. All three minor accused involved in the incident have been apprehended by the police.

According to Delhi Police, the victim and the accused had a minor altercation earlier, which subsequently turned into a heated quarrel. During the confrontation, the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon. Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving the PCR call, and the injured boy was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment despite medical efforts to save him. Delhi Shocker: Man Killed, Another Critical After Knife Attack During Robbery Bid at Sanjay Lake Park in Pandav Nagar.

The weapon of offence used in the stabbing has been recovered by the police during the investigation. A case has been registered at the local police station, and a detailed investigation is underway. Since all the accused are minors, the case will be handled in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, which governs the treatment and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Friday, a double murder case was reported at the Sarita Vihar Police Station, the Delhi police stated, adding that one suspect has been identified. The police recieved the PCR call at around 10:30 PM on Friday about the discovery of two bodies. The victims, a woman named Jyoti w/o Sudarshan (35), and her 6-year-old daughter, were immediately moved to AIIMS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.Immediately after receiving the information, senior officers, including the DCP, reached the spot and operation teams were deployed. Murder Over Loud Music During New Year Celebrations; 50-Year-Old Tailor Fatally Stabbed After Noise Complaint in Delhi’s Lal Bagh.

Crime and FSL teams were called on the spot. They have processed the crime scene and picked up the vital clues. During the preliminary investigation and local inquiry, one Deen Dayal (35), an accountant residing in the same building, was been identified as the prime suspect.

