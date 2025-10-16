Navitas Solar and Puneri Paltan Come Together to Promote Awareness on Clean Energy and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], October 16: The Claridges witnessed a high-voltage evening yesterday as Navitas Solar, one of India's leading solar panel manufacturers, brought together the worlds of clean energy and Bharat's sports under one roof. The exclusive Navitas Solar x Puneri Paltan Meet & Greet celebrated the brand's mission of empowering Bharat through sustainable energy.

The two-hour event was attended by clients, partners, media, and sports enthusiasts who came together to celebrate this energising partnership between renewable energy and sporting excellence.

The evening opened up with a keynote, where Navitas Solar representatives shared the company's remarkable 12+ years journey. Over the past decade, Navitas Solar has worked tirelessly to earn the moniker of "Bharat ka Solar", a name synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability, lighting up homes, industries, and now, the spirit of sport.

During the session, company officials highlighted that this association with Puneri Paltan goes beyond traditional partnership. It is about their shared vision to promote sustainability, innovation, and performance excellence, while encouraging clean energy awareness through Bharat's sporting community.

Navitas Solar's directors, Mr Ankit Singhania and Mr Vineet Mittal, shared insights on how partnerships like this reflect the company's commitment to building a more sustainable and energy-independent Bharat.

The event also featured an interactive Q&A session where Puneri Paltan players connected with the audience, discussing their game strategies, mental resilience, and the parallels between solar power's endurance and their own energy on the mat.

Clients and partners present at the event applauded Navitas Solar's leadership in delivering reliable, future-ready solar solutions. The atmosphere was electric, filled with fan interactions, photo sessions, and influencer moments that celebrated the fusion of energy and enthusiasm.

As the evening drew to a close, the Navitas leadership team joined the Puneri Paltan players on stage for a group photo, symbolising unity between clean energy and Indian sportsmanship. The crowd erupted into a powerful chant that echoed through the hall --

"Bharat ka Khel, Bharat ka Solar - Puneri Paltan aur Navitas Solar!"

The moment perfectly captured the spirit of the event, an alliance of power, purpose, and progress that continues to light up Bharat, on and off the field.

