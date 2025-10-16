Beijing, October 16: The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, two of the company’s new powerful smartphones, are reportedly launching in China on 17 October 2025 (tomorrow). These two models will feature powerful Snapdragon processors. Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone company is planning to launch its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, bringing new designs, features, and improvements.

The OnePlus 15 was expected to launch in China on 27 October 2025 alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. However, according to leaks, the launch could be earlier than expected. The Ace 6 is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus 15R, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed: iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya Says Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship Coming in November; Here’s What To Expect

OnePlus 15 Expected Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15 will introduce several design changes, especially around the camera module, compared to the OnePlus 13 smartphone. The device is expected to come with a 6.78-inch flat OLED 8T LTPO 165Hz display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. It will reportedly support HDR10 and Dolby Vision videos.

The OnePlus 15 is said to feature an in-house DetailMax image engine using advanced computational algorithms for lifelike photographs. Other expected specifications include a 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main OIS camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 3x telephoto camera. Honor Robot Phone Teased With Fold-Out Robotic Camera Arm Ahead of Official Unveiling in MWC 2026; Check Details (Watch Teaser Video).

OnePlus Ace 6 Expected Specifications and Features

As per Gadget 360 report, the OnePlus Ace 6 could feature a 165Hz display with 1.5K resolution. The upcoming device may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The report also stated that the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to feature a 7,800mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

