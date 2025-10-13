SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 13: Navrachana University, Vadodara -- a leading centre for higher learning and innovation in Science, Technology and Engineering education -- commemorated the 106th birth anniversary of its Founding Father, Shri Nanubhai Amin, by hosting the Nanubhai Amin Memorial Lecture 2025. The event paid tribute to Shri Amin's pioneering vision and his remarkable contributions toward advancing India's technological and educational landscape.

Shri Nanubhai Amin's journey stands as an inspiring example of early Indian scientific leadership. At just 17, he went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, and returned to India -- at a time when the freedom struggle was at its peak -- after completing his Master's from Cornell University. His love for technology and compassion for society led him to found Jyoti Industries and the Navrachana Group of Educational Institutions. His passion for science and innovation transformed Jyoti Industries into both a manufacturing powerhouse and a research hub that nurtured technology-driven growth in post-independence India.

Carrying forward this legacy of scientific curiosity and excellence, Navrachana University organized the 2025 memorial lecture on the theme "Quests & Conquests: Gravitational Wave Science." The lecture was delivered by Prof. Tarun Souradeep, Director, Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, and a Distinguished Professor at IUCAA, Pune. Prof. Souradeep, a key figure in India's gravitational-wave research and one of the lead proposers of the LIGO-India Project, delivered an engaging talk that traced humanity's pursuit of understanding gravitational waves -- from Einstein's predictions to the modern-day discoveries that are reshaping our comprehension of the universe.

In his address, Prof. Souradeep reflected on India's growing prominence in global cosmology and astrophysics. He illustrated the fundamentals of gravitational waves and instrumental details for their detection. He shared insights from his leadership in several landmark initiatives, including:

* LIGO-India, a mega-science collaboration that will establish one of the world's most advanced gravitational wave observatories on Indian soil.

* The Planck Mission, where his team represented the only Indian group with full data rights in the international collaboration, contributing to the assessment of the cosmological principle.

* The CMB-BHARAT Mission, a proposed space-based Indian mission to explore the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) and its implications for understanding the early universe.

The lecture inspired students and faculty alike, as Prof. Souradeep encouraged young minds to embrace scientific curiosity, perseverance, and collaboration in pursuit of discovery. The interactive session saw enthusiastic participation, with students posing questions about black holes, cosmic origins, and the future of space research in India.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Shri Rahul N. Amin, Chairperson, Navrachana Group of Institutions; Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost, Navrachana University; and Prof. Sandeep Vasant, Registrar, Navrachana University, along with senior faculty members and researchers.

The Nanubhai Amin Memorial Lecture continues to symbolize the University's enduring commitment to promote scientific inquiry, research excellence, and technological innovation -- values deeply rooted in Shri Amin's vision of nation-building through education.

