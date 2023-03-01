Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): NCC, formerly known as Nagarjuna Construction Company, on Wednesday said it has received orders aggregating Rs 2,374 crore in the month of February 2023.

Of these, one order was valued Rs 1,224 crore, relating to the transportation division; another order was valued at Rs 830 crore, pertaining to the water and environment division, and the last one valued at Rs 320 crore pertains to the mining division, the company said in a statement shared with exchanges on Wednesday.

Also Read | Just Eat’s Sales Rise on Greater Full-year Order Numbers at the Food Delivery Giant – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

The company also said that these orders were received from the state government, agencies and public sector undertaking and do not include any internal orders. NCC is one of the largest listed companies in terms of revenue with proven expertise in buildings, transportation, water and environment, irrigation, electrical (transmission and distribution), mining and railways sectors.

The company has expanded its footprint to have a pan-India presence with offices across nine cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Patna with headquarters located at Hyderabad.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Three Minor Sisters on Pretext of Giving Them Noodles in Byculla; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Infor, the industry cloud company, on Tuesday announced that leading infrastructure conglomerate NCC has chosen Infor CloudSuite Engineering & Construction (E&C) to support their digital transformation journey. This project ties back to NCC's company strategy, and is aimed at increasing productivity, enhancing cross-functional collaboration, and delivering improved visibility across the business. The company said the 10-year commitment is expected to go live in 2023.

The shares of NCC surged 2.02 per cent to Rs 90.85 apiece in the morning of Wednesday on BSE. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)