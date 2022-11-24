New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): To simplify learning and empower every student to unleash their maximum potential, need to dive deep into Comprehensive Exam Strategy with Last Minute Tips to Crack the Exam. One of the biggest and toughest exams in India, the UPSC NDA & NA 2023 is further divided into two papers. The first is to test the Mathematical ability of the aspirants, while Paper II is General Ability. For both papers, the syllabus has been comprehensively described by the UPSC on their official page and is abundantly available online. Let's start with the strategy to prepare both these papers and clear the UPSC NDA & NA exam.

The paper will be objective-type MCQ questions based. The time allotted for both the papers is 2.5 hours. There is penalty for wrong answers. Since the exam pattern is clear to every aspirant, let us dive straight into the subject-wise preparation strategy.

Also Read | FTC Likely to File Lawsuit to Block Microsoft Bid for Activision -Politico – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Subject Wise Preparation Strategy for UPSC NDA & NA 2023:

The Mathematical ability paper holds 300 marks and the GAT (General Ability) paper is of 600 marks. The GAT paper includes the following subjects -

Also Read | The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Belle Ramsey Traverse Through a Wasteland in New Poster of HBO’s Post-Apocalyptic Series (View Pic).

- Physics

- Chemistry

- General Science

- History and Freedom Movement

- Geography

- Current Events, etc.

A. Preparation Strategy for UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Paper:

- Class 11 and 12 Mathematics NCERT books are compulsory for this, so the UPSC NDA & NA aspirants are directed to build their concepts well while they are in the learning phase

- The UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Paper is applicable. So, put your efforts more into the application and trick-based questions rather than theory.

- Always focus more on your strongholds. A total of 120 questions are there in the UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Paper. Not that a candidate is supposed to answer every question right to clear the exam. Scoring 50% marks in the paper would be enough. Therefore, aspirants should practice for the exam accordingly.

- UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Paper is lengthy and therefore your time-managing skills are the key to clear the exam. For this UPSC NDA & NA sample papers and mock tests are important. We need to practice with NDA NA Previous Years Question Papers | Books 2023 with exam ready cognitive tools such mind maps for quick retention, concept clarity, tips & tricks to crack the exam.

Recommended link for NDA NA Previous Year Question Paper | Books For 2023 Exams: http://www.shorturl.at/gtBEX

B. Preparation Strategy for UPSC NDA & NA General Ability Test:

- This paper is all about the general knowledge of the aspirants. As it has a vast syllabus, the GAT paper requires a balanced and effective strategy.

- Paper II is broadly divided into two parts: English and General Knowledge. The General Knowledge section is further divided into sub-sections including Economics, Social Studies, Science, Current affairs, etc. So, here aspirants need to have the ability to manage time to give proper focus to each subject.

- The English portion needs to be done by reading the general vocabulary regularly as 15-20 questions appear in the UPSC NDA & NA exam from Antonyms-Synonyms, Idioms Phrases.

- Reading Comprehension which includes reading, analysing, and interpreting. Aspirants should have the ability to read as much as possible to develop this learning and practice.

- Reading the newspaper is a must-do activity for the General Knowledge part. It would help in scoring well in the Current affairs part and will also provide a supportive hand to deal with the other subjects such as economics, geography, and the polity subjects. Basic NCERT books are enough to prepare for the general ability section. But you should also take the help of the NDA NA Previous Years' Question Papers & Sample Papers for 2023 Exams

Last Minute Tips to Crack the NDA & NA Exam:

- Avoid learning new at last minute

You should not try new things when the exam is knocking at the door. If you try practicing with a completely new topic, then your head will be confused as you might not be able to grasp its concept in the last few days. So, stay relaxed and keep calm in what you have learned so far.

- Try solving mock tests as much has possible

Sitting for mock tests and sample papers is always a great idea -- it's helpful in terms of having the real exam environment around yourself before the actual UPSC NDA & NA 2023 exam begins. UPSC Mock tests show you the areas in which you can improve.

- Focus on general knowledge and English

Your English skills are important to clear the UPSC NDA & NA exam. Apart from the written test, it will also help during the interview process in front of the selectors. Stay updated with what's happening around you by reading newspapers, magazines, and books

- Rest well before the exam

It's most important of all, to take a good rest before the exam to stay calm and composed. Panicking is not good so sleep well and enter the exam hall with a fresh and balanced state of mind. Remember your preparation was thorough and well and that's going to help in your answers.

- Make good use of the exam time

Managing time during the UPSC exam preparation is a sure recipe for success. Also in the exam hall, don't waste your time on a single question and instead solve those that you are confident about and move on to the next one with the same confidence. Finally, you'll get extra marks when you have time left at the end and you can solve those tough questions at last to get an extra edge over others and succeed like a champion in UPSC NDA & NA exam 2023.

Find NDA NA Previous Year Question Paper | Books For 2023 Exams at https://bit.ly/3EcFeX0

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)