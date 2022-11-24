Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Growfitter, India's biggest incentivised wellness platform, has partnered with NEAR India, NEAR Foundation's regional hub in India to expand its operations globally.

Growfitter's integration into the NEAR blockchain is a significant step forward in the company's commitment to expanding its presence in Vietnam, the Philippines, Dubai, and Singapore.

NEAR Protocol is a highly secure and cost-effective platform, which an application like Growfitter can leverage to reach its global audiences without physically being present in the targeted geographical locations. Backed by NEAR, Growfitter is one of the first Indian startups to transition from Web2 to Web3 for geographical expansion. The future architecture of Growfitter will continue to evolve on the highly scalable Layer-1 blockchain that offers sharding as an infrastructure. The reward-based digital health platform also plans to launch its token, Growfitter's utility token (GFIT) as a reward for its crypto customers on the NEAR Protocol.

"Our aim is to nurture ideas of local entrepreneurs and developers that will have global opportunities. We are excited to onboard Growfitter, a platform that has revolutionised the health and fitness industry in India, and continues to exponentially grow with a focus on building a complete ecosystem in the preventive healthcare space. With NEAR, Growfitter can reach a wider community and gain a competitive advantage by leveraging the decentralized web 3.0 infrastructure," said Aayush Gupta, Director, NEAR India.

Founded in 2016 by Sanmati Pande and Harshit Sethy, Growfitter is a rewards platform designed to motivate people to adopt an active and healthier lifestyle by incentivising their physical activity with tangible financial benefits. The app accurately predicts whether a person is walking, running, in a vehicle, or cycling with a motion-sensing proprietary algorithm. The startup has over 25k+ paid subscribers and more than 400k+ monthly visitors on its website. Growfitter has over 100+ D2C brands on board and has redeemed rewards worth more than $6 million since its launch.

"Growfitter has launched an ecosystem that will enable brands to engage with customers in a loyalty program using Growfitter's utility token (GFIT) and its supporting Smart Contract. Our goal is to revolutionize the consumer engagement and loyalty model. Growfitter token holders will be able to redeem tokens for products from 100+ sponsored brand partners," said Sanmati Pande, CEO of Growfitter.

Currently, Growfitter works with brands like Amazon, boAt, Myntra, Byju's, Puma, Tata Cliq, P&G, Hyperice, EaseMyTrip, PharmEasy, Airtel, AJIO, MyGlamm, and HealthifyMe among others, to offer Web2-based lucrative incentives for its users. It has partnered with gyms and fitness centres to help people keep a track of their activities and earn incentives for them. The startup has also signed an MoU as a licensed group insurance partner with Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Raheja QBE.

"Our focus is on empowering entrepreneurs like Sanmati and Harshit to transition and grow with Web3. We will continue championing and nurturing such innovative projects to propel India forward as a powerhouse in global blockchain-led innovation," added Yash Kanchan, Director, NEAR India.

Growfitter was featured on Sony Television's Shark Tank India and it got a deal on the show from one of the sharks - Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt. The startup has so far raised a total funding of $1.5 million.

"We have invested in Growfitter because we feel the app creates a societal shift where people feel empowered and motivated to improve their health through reward. By gamifying this process, individuals are more likely to reach their goals. Growfitter is on the right track for transitioning through a learning curve to Web 3. This is imperative to ensure the future of their business and their clients, but most importantly, it is vital towards making the world a healthy place," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt.

