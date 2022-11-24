New Delhi, November 24 : Italian luxury sports car major, Lamborghini unveiled its Urus Performante high performance SUV model in August 2022, and its refreshed avatar is all ready to debut in the India car market very soon. The Urus Performante is the mid-life facelift of the model, but it has got major upgrades in terms of design. Tata Tiago NRG iCNG Launched in India; Know Specs, Features, Tweaks and Prices Here.

So, let’s check on all the details that we know so far and wait for the launch of this sporty Lamborghini SUV’s arrival in our shores.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Sports SUV 2022 - Details :

When the exterior design is concerned, the new updated Lamborghini Urus Performante flaunts loads of newly styled features. It gets a highly stylized and bold front bumper, a blacked-out airdam, a carbon-fibre splitter, newly designed 22-inch alloy wheels, a newly styled rear bumper, new spoiler, new air curtains, and prominent carbon-fibre wheel arches.

The new updates on the inside of the Lamborghini Urus Performante include restyled graphics for the displays, an optional Dark Package for a sportier appeal and hexagonal stitching for the seats. Lamborghini is also offering its valued customers the option of its Ad Personam customization program, which will really customize their Urus as per their preferences and highly individualized. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Supercar With 325 Kmph Top Speed Launched; Price in India at Rs 3.73 Crore.

Under its stunning skin, the new updated Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 comes powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that has been tweaked to offer sweeter numbers. The update makes the mill produce 666bhp of max power, up from the previous 650bhp, while the 850Nm peak torque has been retained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).