Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Luxury watch atelier, Nebula by Titan's exclusive collection Ashvi presents beautifully crafted 18 carat gold watches with elegant mother of pearl dials. The collection of radiant time pieces is a showcase of Nebula's artistry in dress watches, blending the finest of India's rich tradition of jewellery crafting with mastery in watch making. Designed with the modern woman as its muse, this exclusive collection features 5 elegant time pieces that are set apart by hemispherical pearls, rare stones and impeccable princess cut diamonds.

Ashvi's intricate designs feature a stunning bracelet with free floating pearls wrapped in a beautiful gold composition, an elegant wired bracelet set with 30 princess cut diamonds, a graceful rose gold bracelet adorned with stones forming a splendid gradient from deep pink to white, and two stunning timepieces adorned with peridot, blue topaz and tourmaline. These finely crafted timepieces pair perfectly with Indian occasion wear as well making a precious and memorable gift for special occasions.

Talking about the collection, Kalpana Rangamani, Chief Marketing Officer, Titan Watches, said, "Over the years, Nebula has built a reputation as the atelier of choice for sophisticated gold watches with distinguished designs and precision watchmaking, that is beautifully illustrated by our Ashvi collection. Each of the five watches in the collection brings techniques unique to jewellery into the world of watches and elevates each timepiece to something unforgettable."

The price range for Nebula's Ashvi starts at INR 2.4 lakhs and the collection is available at select Titan World and Shopper's Stop stores, as well as the brand website titan.co.in.

