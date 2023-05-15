The police administration in Toronto said that a man was detained after attacking another man with a live python snake. The man can be seen trying to beat the victim with the snake in a video doing rounds on the internet. When a police vehicle pulls up, an officer can be seen getting out and ordering both males to lay down. Prior to collapsing on the road, the man carrying the python drops the snake. Shocking! Giant Python Attacks Man, Grips His Hand Brutally; Bone-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Man Attacks Another With Living Python

Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto 😳 pic.twitter.com/T2lLKaLe4E — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 13, 2023

