New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEC Corporation India (NEC India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based NEC Corporation, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Silvassa Smart City Limited for the implementation of a smart city Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project.

This is an ambitious project aimed at transforming the lives of the residents of Silvassa and enhancing their access to public services, utilities, and more importantly, ensuring their safety and security. The project launched in May 2022 and is scheduled to be complete within 1 year.

NEC has already successfully implemented similar smart city projects in Kalyan Dombivli, Hubballi Dharwad, Ahmedabad, Surat and many other cities.

During the signing, Charmie Parekh, CEO, Silvassa Smart City Limited said, "NEC India's expertise and long-standing experience in innovating cutting edge tech solutions across various industries is well known. We have already seen them contribute to various Indian and global smart city projects, and the impact of their public safety features have created safer and smarter spaces. It's our endeavour to make Silvassa one of the most promising cities in India, and this smart city project will help bring our vision within reach."

As one of the most important manufacturing hubs in western India, Silvassa has grown rapidly and seen an influx of talent from across India. The smart city project will facilitate convenience in accessing public services and civic amenities, supporting efficient traffic control and management, public safety, and strengthening the city's preparedness for natural disasters. The scope for NEC India includes:

- An Integrated Command and Control Centre, which will bring civic amenities under a unified platform, accessible to residents of Silvassa through a mobile application. As a way to further enhance ease of operations within the city, NEC India will also be establishing a Data Centre with capabilities of Data Recovery on the Cloud. - A robust and strategic observation system with more than 400 cameras across the city to understand general conditions, enable effective law enforcement, and ensure citizen safety. - Two environment sensors, fitted with AI technology. These are designed to help monitor the weather, water, irradiation, and soil moisture levels, in order to help farmers optimise their operations by improving field management and prevent crop diseases. Further, environment sensors can significantly improve capabilities in predicting environmental or natural disasters, and far enhance the city's disaster readiness. - 5 smart parking systems, fitted with smart cameras/sensors, will be positioned across the city to help ease mobility and the day-to-day commute for residents.

- As part of the traffic management system, the city will be equipped with more than 20 Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ACTS) which make use of cameras and sensors for monitoring traffic. The system enables the synchronisation of traffic lights based on real-time traffic conditions to optimise the flow and density of traffic. Further, the system will be fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) technologies to ensure timely detection and follow-up on traffic violations in order to promote driver safety.

"For over 70 years, NEC has positively impacted the lives of the people of India by making society and communities smarter, more inclusive and safer. We are proud to have been entrusted with this project by the central government and Silvassa Smart City Limited. We look forward to working in collaboration with them, and witnessing first-hand the transformative effect of technology in making the daily lives of people seamless and safe," said Aalok Kumar, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India.

NEC's pioneering role in fuelling India's digital transformation and creating a truly connected nation has been instrumental in making the company a trusted partner for the government of India for over seven decades now. This long-standing partnership was further cemented during the Hon'ble prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi's recent visit to Tokyo, wherein he met with the Chairman of NEC Corporation, Nobuhiro Endo. They both exchanged views on the application of emerging technologies for building opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infrastructure, smart cities, and logistics. NEC remains invested in powering a billion dreams through its cutting-edge technologies especially customized for the Indian market.

NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 121 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses, and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication, and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its Centre of Excellence for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets.

