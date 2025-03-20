India PR Distribution

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], March 20: Nectar Origin Pvt Ltd, established in 2016, has emerged as a leading producer of high-quality cattle feed in India. With robust production capacity of more than 5,000 metric tons per month, the company is dedicated to transforming livestock nutrition by its ISO 9001:2015 certified production plants, ensuring stringent quality check at each stage of production.

As an industry pioneer, Nectar Origin adheres to BIS-approved standards for its products, and it applies cutting-edge technology along with eco-friendly processes that are certified by the ZED (Zero Defect, Zero Effect) certification. As a known Startup India company, the firm is contributing immensely towards India's self-reliant vision and sustainable agriculture.

A Nectar origin product, Manka cattle feed is scientifically formulated to improve the health of animals, increase milk yield, and overall yield. Designed in ISI (BIS) standards through an Expert Nutrient Management System, their cattle nutrition contains superior-quality nutrients such as protein, fat, and probiotics for optimal well-being and productivity.

"Poshan Se Bhara, Har Ummeed Par Khara Manka Pashu Ahaar"

The product is crafted by milk experts for the most productive cows and enhances milk yields by enhancing the content of fats and SNF to provide top-quality yield. It also supports reproductive health by enhancing birth rate uniformity to make herd management easier and precisely timed calving intervals, with reduced conception delay. Moreover, their formula enhances immunity, particularly in females, and is manufactured under strict quality control with high-quality raw materials to ensure unparalleled consistency.

Origin's flagship cattle feed brands to meet the nutrient requirements of high-yielding dairy animals. Probiotic-enriched for effortless digestibility, they avoid bloating and indigestion, making the animals healthier and more productive. Designed to deliver the best growth and performance of milch animals, these feeds serve a quality and balanced diet, culminating in improved milk yield and overall well-being. They propose three significant brands available in the market, explained below:

1. Manka Dhenu

Manka Dhenu is especially designed for highest milk yield with more than 20% protein and under 5% fat for a stronger nutritional level. It facilitates enhanced protein and fat absorption for a high-grade production of milk and its free of additives, thus ensuring secure and healthy feeding. Manufactured according to international quality specifications, it is formulated for comfort of digestibility and optimal acceptability in livestock. It is packed in 25 kg and 50 kg and suitable for feeding 8 to 8 kg daily, and thus an assured option for high-yielding dairy cows.

2. Manka Dhenu-Pro (High Protein)

Manka Dhenu-Pro (High Protein) is formulated to address the high milk-producing dairy breeds with a nutritionally rich formula for improved lactation and digestion. With over 20% crude protein and over 5% fat, it ensures optimal milk quality and production. Formulated to address the particular nutritional requirements of high-yielding animals, it facilitates effective nutrient absorption for continuous productivity. Packed in 25 kg and 50 kg packs, it is a perfect choice to feed 18 kg per day, which makes it a top choice for dairy farmers who want the best performance and health outcomes for their livestock in the long run.

3. Manka Poshak

Designed to promote healthy development and growth of milk, their high-quality cattle feed is enriched with proteins, vitamins, and minerals to provide the best nourishment. It supports muscle building for enhanced performance, immunity, and reproductive function for enhanced herd health. Very palatable with excellent digestibility, it is more than 20% protein and less than 4% fat, an ideal option for high-yielding dairy cows. In 25 kg and 50 kg pack sizes and appropriate to feed 0 to 8 kg per day. In addition to their commitment to cow welfare, Goshri provides sustainable products that increase cow comfort and sustainability.

Continuing its mission of sustainable agriculture and cow comfort, Nectar Origin's Goshri brand provides a range of sustainable incense products including Sambrani Cups, Dhoop Cones, and Dhoop Sticks.

It is Made of natural ingredients such as desi cow dung, fragrant resins such as gugal and loban, their incense products provide a natural and traditional aromatic experience. Biodegradable in nature, they are eco-friendly and sustainable, doing the least amount of damage to the environment.

Ideal for havan, pooja, meditation, and yoga, they cleanse the air, removing evil vibrations and retaining good ones, as well as infusing a spiritual and peaceful environment. They also benefit man's health by natural oxygen accumulation, having antibacterial and antiviral properties, and facilitating free flow of positive energy. A share of the profits will go to cow protection and welfare activities, as well as complementing their commitment towards moral and ecological measures.

Nectar Origin Pvt Ltd strives to improve cattle health, improve dairy productivity, and encourage sustainable agriculture. Their research-based cattle feeds and green products seek to benefit farmers, cattle owners, and dairy companies in India.

For more information, distribution interests, or product orders, please call:

Nectar Origin Pvt Ltd

www.nectarorigin.com

Customer Care: 9693533555 , 9797979522

