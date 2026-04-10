NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Bajaj Finance has increased the maximum repayment tenure for its personal loan offering from 96 months to 108 months, providing customers with greater flexibility in managing their finances. With a longer repayment window, borrowers can spread their repayment over a longer period, making monthly instalments more manageable and supporting better financial planning.

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In today's dynamic financial environment, individuals often face situations that require quick access to funds. Whether it is a medical emergency, a family celebration, travel plans, or urgent home repairs, arranging funds at short notice can be challenging. A personal loan provides a convenient solution by offering timely financial support without disrupting long-term savings. By extending the repayment tenure, Bajaj Finance aims to make borrowing more affordable, flexible, and accessible for customers with varying financial needs.

Longer repayment tenure helps reduce monthly financial pressure

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The availability of repayment tenure of up to 108 months allows customers to distribute their repayment over a longer duration. This approach can help reduce the size of monthly instalments, making it easier to manage household expenses alongside loan obligations. It also improves monthly cash flow, allowing borrowers to allocate funds towards savings, investments, or other financial priorities.

Customers can choose a repayment tenure ranging from 12 months to 108 months, depending on their income, financial commitments, and repayment preferences. This flexibility enables individuals to align their loan repayment with their monthly budget and avoid unnecessary financial strain. A longer repayment period can be particularly beneficial when managing large or long-term expenses that require careful planning.

Personal loan interest rate supports better decision-making

Clear communication of loan terms is an essential part of responsible lending. Bajaj Finance ensures that customers are informed about the applicable personal loan interest rate before finalising their loan. This transparency helps borrowers understand the total cost of borrowing and plan their repayments accordingly.

The interest rate typically ranges from 10% to 30% per annum, depending on factors such as income level, credit history, and repayment behaviour. By providing clear information about interest rates and repayment obligations, the company supports informed financial decisions and helps customers avoid unexpected repayment challenges over the loan tenure.

Flexible loan amounts support different financial needs

Financial requirements vary from person to person, and access to the right loan amount is essential for responsible borrowing. Bajaj Finance offers a wide loan amount range starting from Rs. 40,000 and extending up to Rs. 55 lakh, allowing customers to select an amount that matches their specific needs.

This flexibility ensures that customers can manage both small and significant expenses without borrowing more than necessary. Choosing an appropriate loan amount helps maintain financial discipline and reduces the risk of repayment challenges in the future. By providing options that suit different financial situations, the personal loan offering supports customers in making informed borrowing decisions.

Quick approval process ensures timely financial support

Speed is often a critical factor when dealing with financial requirements. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan process is simple and efficient, enabling customers to apply online with minimal effort. The digital application system reduces paperwork and shortens processing time, making the borrowing experience more convenient.

For eligible applicants, approval is completed quickly, and funds are typically disbursed within 24 hours* after verification. This timely access to funds can be especially valuable during emergencies or situations where immediate financial support is required. A seamless and responsive process helps customers address urgent needs without unnecessary delays.

Collateral-free borrowing makes access to credit easier

Another important feature of the personal loan offering is that it is completely collateral-free. Customers are not required to pledge property, gold, or other assets as security to obtain funds. This reduces financial risk and simplifies the borrowing process, particularly for individuals who prefer unsecured financing options.

Minimal documentation requirements further enhance convenience. In most cases, customers only need to provide basic identity, address, and income details to complete their application. A straightforward process allows borrowers to focus on their financial priorities rather than complex paperwork.

Supporting customers through important life moments

Access to reliable financing can make a significant difference during important life events. Customers often rely on a personal loan to manage expenses related to planned milestones such as weddings, education, and travel, as well as unplanned situations like medical emergencies or urgent repairs.

Having a dependable source of funds allows individuals to move forward with their plans without delay. The availability of a longer repayment tenure further enhances convenience by giving borrowers more time to manage their financial commitments comfortably. This helps customers stay financially prepared across different life situations without disrupting their broader financial plans.

Focus on responsible lending and customer convenience

With repayment tenure now extended up to 108 months, Bajaj Finance offers customers greater flexibility in structuring their loan repayments. This is supported by loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, transparent personal loan interest rates, minimal documentation requirements, and disbursal within 24 hours*, covering a wide range of financial needs.

Customers planning an expense or facing an urgent financial need can review their eligibility, apply now, and select a repayment plan that aligns with their financial goals and monthly budget.

Terms and conditions apply*

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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