New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/ATK): Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award Academy is one of the best Academies in the world whose activities are for the welfare of the society.

The Academy works for the development of society and also promotes the people who contribute in developing the Society. In this connection, the Academy recognized Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Moral Group of Companies for his outstanding contributions in the field of Entrepreneurs development, Creating Employment for all, Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission with Social Responsibilities.

'The Moral Group Of Companies' come a-fore rendering its clients some lesson of its lives in keeping moral and morals and with morale. Having successfully commenced on a low note with economics asits base, the company now in-tunes with more interesting phases of life - reaching out to target-audience from a platform that's moving on step-by-step be it Micro Finance, Real Estate, Co-operative Society, Software, Digital Assets, Direct Selling, Life Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Herbal & Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care, Organic Agro by inviting and involving people across Bharat.

The amazing success of Moral Group driven by its firm Mission Slogan "Moral Jagana Hai, Bharat Banana Hai" is to synergize the strengths of togetherness and create a common learning without making any differences be it Religion or Sex or Castes since established on 5th December 2007 and within a short period of time Moral Group of Companies made presence across India and Singapore, USA & Estonia (Europe) and run successfully thru Moral Foundation Trust and Moral Industries.

Observing these significant contributions toward Noble work to the Society, Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award Academy presented "Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award 2021" to Ajay Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Moral Group of Companies, at a Charitable Event held on 30th, October at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. And also honoured with Honorary Doctorate from St. Mother Theresa University For Digital Educational Excellence and Sustainability Development. [ Accredited by world Sign JBR Harvard USA] [Affiliates to Cambridge school of Distance Education, UK]. On this occasion, many Central Government & State Ministers and Prominent Personalities from Business, Bollywood and Sports field were also present.

On this very special occasion, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Moral Group of Companies expresses his gratitude toward Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award Academy and St. Mother Theresa University and thankful to them and promise that he will continue with the Noble Activities toward welfare of the Society.

