Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, NetRack has designed colocation racks that has a multi-compartment to accommodate many partitions for high-density application in data centers and Hub rooms. These specially designed colocation racks come with advanced lock features along with discrete cable management for each partition to ensure physical and data security for the users in a colocation ecosystem. NetRack designs products basis the need of the customers; hence, the company's focus has always been on long-term, cost-efficient, and sustainable rack solutions. Quality has always been the top priority for NetRack while manufacturing these colocation racks. They come with the following certifications:

- UL certification- DIN 41494 or equivalent EIA / ISO / EN standard- ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System- ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System- ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety

The rise in the demand for colocation racks

The criticality of data centers within the IT ecosystem has enhanced the requirement to improve their functionality and efficiency. With the rise in data migration to easily accessible platforms, the demand for colocation centers and different types of service offerings increased. Several rack manufacturing companies started designing colocation racks with different types of service offerings based on the requirement of the customers, such as.

- Rack-based- U-space based- Floor based

While setting up the colocation center, all the colocation players in the market focus on sufficient power, monitored cooling capacity, security, and need-based rack configurations. This ensures the smooth operation of multiple businesses within a single colocation facility.

NetRack's contribution to the colocation requirement and its benefit

NetRack specially designed the colocation racks with ultra-rigid multi compartments that offer small yet compact data center space to several businesses in a shared form. These partitioned steel racks cater to high-density power applications in addition, it is designed with an air seal kit, blanking panel, and brush module to ensure proper airflow management. Especially after considering the growth potential of colocation facilities in the coming years, NetRack improvised on the design and features of the racks to enhance its overall efficiency.

All the colocation racks are ISO and UL certified quality products and sturdy. The racks are partitioned into 2, 3, or 4 sections with openings and a unique lock system on all sides for easy access and cable management. Each rack section is securely allotted to a business.

The following are the benefits of using a colocation facility:

- It offers a high-performance ecosystem for a fully loaded IT infrastructure- Guarantees access to private and dedicated connections through several networks- Reduced maintenance ownership- Ensures scalability- Cost-efficient and sustainable solution- Smooth deployment- Convenient and space-saving

NetRack Enclosures Pvt Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of enclosures. Innovation has been a consistent part of the design of the data center racks offered by NetRack to ensure that the offering brings a comprehensive solution to the rack issues in the data center. NetRack envisions the rapid growth of the IT and communication infrastructure and colocation rack enclosures in the coming years.

